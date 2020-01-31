Jennifer Lawrence's Exact Skinny Jeans Are on Sale for $38
Shop them before they sell out.
Jennifer Lawrence made a good run as the “relatable” celebrity — it’s not her fault an Academy Award winner with the best clothes, services, and experiences at her fingertips doesn’t quite seem like just a girl next door. In her defense, she does do a pretty good job of mixing high-end styles with affordable options to create outfits the rest of us non-trophy-havers can recreate. Her classic Everlane High-Rise Skinny Jeans, for example, are an under-$100 pair of jeans that any of us can order online.
Jen (as we strangers like to call her) has rocked these slim-fit skinnies in the mid-blue wash, proving that you don’t need to spend $250 for a flattering pair of Hollywood-worthy jeans.
Normally, the J.Law-approved pants are $68, but Everlane has been adding a bunch of new items to its ongoing Choose What You Pay sale, and you can shop her exact pair for as low as $38 in three washes (including hers).
Shop now: $38 (Originally $68); everlane.com
While you’re shopping her look, you may as well pick up a pair of Everlane’s marked-down loafers to finish off the perfect Jennifer Lawrence-inspired ensemble. You could also take a cue from fellow It person Katie Holmes and pick up an on-sale cardigan to wear with nothing but a sexy bralette underneath.
Shop more of our favorite celebrity-encouraged looks for less at Everlane’s Choose What You Pay sale below.
The ReCashmere Varsity Cardigan
Shop now: $72 (Originally $120); everlane.com
The Modern Tassel Loafer
Shop now: $108 (Originally $180); everlane.com
The Trainer
Shop now: $59 (Originally $98); everlane.com
The Cashmere Square Turtleneck
Shop now: $99 (Originally $165); everlane.com
The ReNew Long Puffer
Shop now: $88 (Originally $175); everlane.com