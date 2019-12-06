Jennifer Lawrence Is Living in These Stretchy, High-Waist Jeans This Winter

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

There is nothing, I mean NOTHING, that can beat the feeling of finding a perfect pair of jeans. Just look at Jennifer Lawrence's latest outfits. She’s been wearing her Citizens of Humanity jeans on repeat. The brand is a go-to for a ton of celebs, from Rihanna to Amal Clooney. There's one particular style that Lawrence is keeping in rotation this season: the Citizens of Humanity Olivia High-Waist Slim Jeans.

Most recently, Lawrence was photographed wearing the five-button high-waist style for a girl's night out, looking effortlessly cool with what appears to be a makeup-free face. She paird the denim with a leopard Sacai sweater and skipped the usual winter boots, pairing her skinny jeans with a great pair of mules.

Lawrence has worn the Citizens of Humanity jeans with suede slippers.

Shop Now: Citizens of Humanity Olivia High Waist Slim Jeans, $268; nordstrom.com.

They also work with knee-high boots.

I totally can relate to J.Law. Whenever I get my hands on a pair of jeans with just the right amount of stretch and a super high-waist, I wear them with everything.

