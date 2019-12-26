Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Wearing This Cozy Winter Coat Trend
And you can get it for less than $200 at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale.
When Jennifer Lawrence first rose to fame, everyone was obsessed with her. She loved eating pizza and talking about eating pizza. She had a tendency to fall. She became a meme over and over and over again. Lawrence instantly became the Internet’s BFF, but I’ll be honest and say that I’ve only ever found her as relatable as one could ever find an Oscar-winning actress who frequently cracks jokes with Meryl Streep to be — so, not relatable at all. That is, until she started wearing teddy coats.
The fact that Lawrence wears teddy coats confirms she gets cold and is indeed mortal like the rest of us. It also means she’s totally cool resembling a childhood toy. Seeing her in teddy coats makes me assume that she, like the rest of us, saw her fellow celebs wearing the famous $3,690 Max Mara Teddy Coat and thought to herself, “Dammit I need that coat for less.” Fittingly, since Lawrence has a net worth of $130 million, her preferred teddy coat of choice is by Burberry and costs $2,190. And even at its on-sale price of $876, it’s still firmly out of my grasp.
However, my urge for a teddy coat is now impossible to ignore. That isn’t just Lawrence’s fault: The teddy coat is a fashion phenomenon. It all started when Carine Roitfeld wore that Max Mara teddy coat off the runway back in 2013. For the fall/winter 2019 season, teddy coats made their way onto the runways of Dior, Acne, and Chloé. By now, every celebrity — from Lawrence to Kim Kardashian to Blake Lively — has worn one.
But teddy coats aren’t just trendy, they’re comforting. The world has never been more uncertain, and they’re essentially like big teddy bears you can actually wear. They’re just as consoling as other big childhood trends like hair accessories and prairie dresses, but they’re less obvious and more chic.
And if imitation really is the highest form of flattery, the teddy coat that started it all should be honored that every brand has its own iteration that’s just as fluffy and costs a lot less.
Right now at Nordstrom, you can easily get the teddy coat trend for less than $200, since so many great options are further discounted for the Half-Yearly Sale. I may never win an Oscar or become a meme or kiki with Meryl Streep, but I can get a teddy coat and look just as cozy as Lawrence, and honestly, that’s enough for me. At least until Meryl gives me a call.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence’s teddy coat, plus our favorite under-$200 options from Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale, below.
Burberry Willingstone Wool-blend Teddy Coat
Shop now: $876 (Originally $2,190); matchesfashion.com
BB Dakota Teddy Faux Fur Longline Coat
Shop now: $84 (Originally $168); nordstrom.com
Something Navy Faux Fur Teddy Coat
Shop now: $80 (Originally $199); nordstrom.com
Halogen Double Breasted Faux Fur Teddy Coat
Shop now: $199; nordstrom.com
Woven Heart Faux Fur Coat
Shop now: $105; nordstrom.com
Avec Les Filles Teddy Faux Fur Coat
Shop now: $199; nordstrom.com
Free People Tessa Teddy Coat
Shop now: $168; nordstrom.com
Sam Edelman Faux Fur Teddy Coat
Shop now: $80 (Originally $160); nordstrom.com