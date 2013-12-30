Get Inspired by Jennifer Hudson's Transformation: See Her 10 Best Looks Ever!

As Weight Watchers ambassador, Jennifer Hudson has been an inspiration to many woman who want to lose weight, and after dropping close to 80 pounds, the Oscar-winner is all about "showing off that hard-earned body," says her stylist, Eric Archibald, and she definitely should! Hudson, who counts shopping as a viable form of exercise, opts for curve-hugging fabrics like jersey and hourglass cuts that zero in on her tiny waist. "Jennifer is not the girl who needs to see 800 dresses to select a winner," he says. "She knows immediately what works for her." From Giambattista Valli and Balmain mini dresses to stunning svelte Roberto Cavalli and Atelier Versace gowns, Hudson's hot looks always embrace her body and we just love her for that.

