Get Inspired by Jennifer Hudson's Transformation: See Her 10 Best Looks Ever!

As Weight Watchers ambassador, Jennifer Hudson has been an inspiration to many woman who want to lose weight, and after dropping close to 80 pounds, the Oscar-winner is all about "showing off that hard-earned body," says her stylist, Eric Archibald, and she definitely should! Hudson, who counts shopping as a viable form of exercise, opts for curve-hugging fabrics like jersey and hourglass cuts that zero in on her tiny waist. "Jennifer is not the girl who needs to see 800 dresses to select a winner," he says. "She knows immediately what works for her." From Giambattista Valli and Balmain mini dresses to stunning svelte Roberto Cavalli and Atelier Versace gowns, Hudson's hot looks always embrace her body and we just love her for that. 

1 of 10 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Atelier Versace in 2011

"Jennifer lights up in it," says Donatella Versace about the Atelier Versace silk faille gown Hudson was wearing as a presenter at the Academy Awards. The look truly shines on the Oscar alum, who previously nabbed the best supporting actress honor in 2007 for 'Dreamgirls.'
2 of 10 Paul Zimmerman

Balmain, 2013

All eyes are on Hudson as she debuts a pixie cut at the Black Girls Rock event. A bold-shouldered Balmain dress and lace-up Christian Louboutin boots complement the of-the-moment makeover.
3 of 10 Andreas Branch/Sipa USA

Yigal Azrouel, 2013

The star reveals that her 4-year-old son, David, often weighs in on her outfits, even picking the Henri Bendel brooch that she paired with this Yigal Azrouel peplum dress.
4 of 10 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Herve Leger by Max Azria, 2011

In a Herve Leger by Max Azria bandage dress, the actress arrives at the release party for her album 'I Remember Me.' The dress is "classic with a touch of rock and roll," says Lubov Azria. Christian Louboutin platform pumps give sex appeal to the below-the-knee-length.
5 of 10 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Roberto Cavalli, 2013

"Her choices are always unexpected," says Roberto Cavalli of this hand embroidered French lace and sequined ensemble, which took four weeks to make. The 5-foot-9 beauty decided on it at the last minute because it made her feel statuesque. "She also loved the midnight blue color," says Archibald.
6 of 10 Kevin Mazur

Vera Wang, 2011

The singer, who has her own QVC clothing line, the Jennifer Hudson Collection, worked closely with Vera Wang to create this custom charcoal-and-ivory organza ball gown. "She is very intuitive about design," says her stylist.
7 of 10 Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Michael Kors, 2012

"Emerald is a glam slam on her," says Michael Kors of this crêpe jumpsuit she was wearing as a 'Project Runway' judge. Gilded details like Diane von Furstenberg by H. Stern hoops and shimmery nails (Deborah Lippmann's Nefertiti) play the rich palette.
8 of 10 Mark Von Holden/WireImage

Giambattista Valli, 2011

"She is a shoe and jewelry girl at heart," says Archibald. Here, she takes a Giambattista Valli mini to new heights with towering Charlotte Olympia heels. Silver gold, and diamond bangles and danglers by Blake Scott Jewels pop against the primary color.
9 of 10 Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Roland Mouret, 2012

Her off-duty style? A sexy back skirt and studded combat boots are go-to's. But when she's jetting off to events, a ladylike dress like this one by Roland Mouret is her signature. Says the designer, "This contrast of her skin tone against the color is truly memorable."
10 of 10 John Lamparski

Donna Karan and Theory, 2013

To fête Weight Watchers' 50th anniversary, the brand's ambassador wears a Donna Karan pencil skirt her stylist bought (on sale!) with a Theory top. "She celebrates her body, and this gold wrapped skirt is the perfect way to do it," says Karan.

