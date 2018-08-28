Meghan Markle and Jennifer Garner Both Have These Jeans

As the temperatures start to drop and we gear up for fall, finding the perfect pair of jeans to wear with those new boots has moved to the top of our to-do list. We love browsing the internet for cute, new finds. But who really has time to spend all day sorting through pages upon pages of jeans? Luckily, we have our favorite celebrities to turn to for inspiration. And there's an obvious winner when it comes to jeans: Mother.

From Lucy Hale to Mila Kunis to Jourdan Dunn to Kate Moss, the list of Hollywood fans goes on and on. The A-listers have been spotted wearing several of Mother's denim designs, from mini skirts to denim jackets. But the hero piece seems to be The Looker jeans. You might remember Meghan Markle wearing the light blue version ($228; motherdenim.com) during one of her first public dates with Prince Harry.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images $228 SHOP NOW Mother

And most recently, Jennifer Garner showed us how cool and flattering the distressed jeans are when paired with your favorite sweater. Garner kept her look chill with a gray pair of Mother's The Looker Ankle Fray jeans in a gray hue ($160; motherdenim.com).

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images $160 SHOP NOW Mother

We can see exactly why so many stars are in love with the jeans. The undone hem gives the classic silhouette a modern touch, and the distressed detail on the knee adds an effortlessly cool finish.

VIDEO: Let's Take a Look Back at Jennifer Garner's Stunning Oscars Red Carpet Moment

And the best part? Garner's exact style is on sale for $160 here. You might as well grab yourself a pair while their in stock.