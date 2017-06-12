This Bedroom Staple Is Now Red-Carpet Approved

The pajama-dressing trend has reached all new heights. On Sunday, Jenna Lyons hit the red carpet at the Tony Awards wearing a robe. No, this isn't a kimono-inspired dress, but an actual snake-print robe from the Voutsa x Paul Marlow collection.

Roobes are typicallt reserved for binge watching your favorite Netflix show. But Lyons proved that the negligees look just as great on the red carpet. And we love it, too because you get the same cozy effect as wearing a pair of sweatpants and a hoodie, but robes look so much more sophisticated.

The key to making the gown work outtside of the bedroom is to chose a made from a silky fabric. Terry cloth and cotton options can leave you looking sloppy. You'll also want to elevate the look with accessories. Lyons made her silk robe red-carpet ready with multi-strap Rochas heels, Bucellati jewelry, a gold clutch, and her signature black-frame glasses. Each accessory makes a unique statement, without taking the spotlight away from the robe.

Turning robes into dresses isn't the only fashionable way to wear the popular look. You could also transform the bedroom staple into a pretty duster for those moments when you need a light jacket. If you want to join the pajama-dressing movement, we've rounded up some of our favorite robes below.

