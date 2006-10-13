whitelogo
Jeans: One Pair, Four Ways
Jeans: One Pair, Four Ways
InStyle.com
Oct 13, 2006 @ 11:23 am
Downtown Bound
Like bow-front metallic flats, cropped jeans can look cool but kind of sweet too, with chains and a jersey top.
Chayo Mata
Country Escape
Go antiquing in 'em, with a long ribbed cardigan, ribbed tank and slouchy boots that make the tuck easy.
Chayo Mata
Hustle and Flow
For a night out while the weather's still warm, add the unexpected baby-doll top and sky-high heels.
Chayo Mata
Class Action
Crops add cheeky contrast to the more proper bow-tie blouse, fitted jacket and ladylike peep-toes.
Click here
to get your own copy of
Instant Style
, the ultimate guide to your wardrobe.
For other great tips from our
Instant Style
book, click here
Chayo Mata
Buy the Book!
For more great fashion tips, buy a copy of
Instant Style: Your Season-by Season Guide for Work and Weekend
and discover practical shopping advice and easy ways to update your look.
Click here
to get your copy!
David Lawrence
1
of
6
