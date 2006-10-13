Jeans: One Pair, Four Ways

InStyle.com
Oct 13, 2006 @ 11:23 am
Downtown Bound
pinterest
Downtown Bound
Like bow-front metallic flats, cropped jeans can look cool but kind of sweet too, with chains and a jersey top.
Chayo Mata
Country Escape
pinterest
Country Escape
Go antiquing in 'em, with a long ribbed cardigan, ribbed tank and slouchy boots that make the tuck easy.
Chayo Mata
Hustle and Flow
pinterest
Hustle and Flow
For a night out while the weather's still warm, add the unexpected baby-doll top and sky-high heels.
Chayo Mata
Class Action
pinterest
Class Action
Crops add cheeky contrast to the more proper bow-tie blouse, fitted jacket and ladylike peep-toes.

Click here to get your own copy of Instant Style, the ultimate guide to your wardrobe.

For other great tips from our Instant Style book, click here
Chayo Mata
Buy the Book!
pinterest
Buy the Book!
For more great fashion tips, buy a copy of Instant Style: Your Season-by Season Guide for Work and Weekend and discover practical shopping advice and easy ways to update your look.

Click here to get your copy!
David Lawrence
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Chayo Mata

Downtown Bound

Like bow-front metallic flats, cropped jeans can look cool but kind of sweet too, with chains and a jersey top.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Chayo Mata

Country Escape

Go antiquing in 'em, with a long ribbed cardigan, ribbed tank and slouchy boots that make the tuck easy.
3 of 5 Chayo Mata

Hustle and Flow

For a night out while the weather's still warm, add the unexpected baby-doll top and sky-high heels.
Advertisement
4 of 5 Chayo Mata

Class Action

Crops add cheeky contrast to the more proper bow-tie blouse, fitted jacket and ladylike peep-toes.

Click here to get your own copy of Instant Style, the ultimate guide to your wardrobe.

For other great tips from our Instant Style book, click here
Advertisement
5 of 5 David Lawrence

Buy the Book!

For more great fashion tips, buy a copy of Instant Style: Your Season-by Season Guide for Work and Weekend and discover practical shopping advice and easy ways to update your look.

Click here to get your copy!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!