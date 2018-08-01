J.Crew Just Made a Major Change, and Your Bank Account Will Love It

Bloomberg/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Aug 01, 2018 @ 9:00 am
If you're like us, you probably already have an uncontrollable weakness for J.Crew's soft cashmere sweaters and sparkly jewels. And now, the brand is giving us another reason to shop. On July 31, the label finally launched its first rewards program.

Participants in the rewards program will earn 1 point for every dollar spent. I mean, who doesn't want to get paid to shop? Once, you've banked 200 points, you'll receive a $5 reward. And that's not all. Place as many orders as you want online without worry about shipping because it's free every-single time for all rewards program members.

So how do you sign up? It's easy-peasy. Follow the link here, enter your name, email address, and pick out a password. Then, watch the savings start pouring in.

