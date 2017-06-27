Here's the Code You Need to Get an Extra 50% Off of Items at J.Crew

We've got good news, fashion lovers. From June 26 to June 29, J.Crew is letting shoppers take an additional 40 percent off of sale items. What can be better than that? How about 50 percent off of final sale items? Sounds good to us.

All you need to do is head to the website's sale section and pick out your favorite items. When you're ready to check out, enter the promo code "SUMMER" to see the prices drop even lower. It's that simple. But choosing what to add to your cart won't be that easy, especially since there are so many goodies already marked down. You could grab a swimsuit for that upcoming pool party you were invited too. Or you can score a pretty dress that will earn best-dressed guest at that wedding. There are also amazing accessories included in the sale—like stylish shoes and sparkly jewelry.

Need help picking something out? Check out our favorite deals from the J.Crew sale below.