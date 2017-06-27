Here's the Code You Need to Get an Extra 50% Off of Items at J.Crew

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jun 27, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

We've got good news, fashion lovers. From June 26 to June 29, J.Crew is letting shoppers take an additional 40 percent off of sale items. What can be better than that? How about 50 percent off of final sale items? Sounds good to us.

All you need to do is head to the website's sale section and pick out your favorite items. When you're ready to check out, enter the promo code "SUMMER" to see the prices drop even lower. It's that simple. But choosing what to add to your cart won't be that easy, especially since there are so many goodies already marked down. You could grab a swimsuit for that upcoming pool party you were invited too. Or you can score a pretty dress that will earn best-dressed guest at that wedding. There are also amazing accessories included in the sale—like stylish shoes and sparkly jewelry.

VIDEO: See Julianne Moore & Molly Ringwald’s Daughters Model for J.Crew

 

Need help picking something out? Check out our favorite deals from the J.Crew sale below.

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Going-places dress in tweed

$70 (Originally $158) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Jersey Lomellina® one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit

$32 (Originally $125) SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Petite Rhodes blazer in Italian wool

$65 (Originally $198) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Thin resin bangle set

$7 (Originally $28) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

gathered-sleeve dress in two-way stretch cotton

$50 (Originally $148) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Seersucker jumpsuit

$40 (Originally $98) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Satin sandals with ankle wraps

$90 (Originally $248) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

lace-up popover

$23 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Gathered popover in end-on-end cotton

$20 (Originally $78) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!