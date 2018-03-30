This Spring Trend Is So Huge, J.Crew Created a Holiday Around It

JCREW/INSTAGRAM
Alexis Bennett
Mar 30, 2018

Trends come and go. But this seasonal movement is so big that J.Crew couldn't help but create a special day to celebrate it. On March 31, J.Crew will kick off its second-annual National Stripes Day. In homage to the classic print, which takes over closets every spring, J.Crew is releasing a new striped item every day leading up to the unofficial holiday.

If you're thinking the drops are just a bunch of classic, nautical T-shirts, think again. J.Crew went all out with chic earrings, sunglasses, and sandals decked out with colorful lines. You'll also find limited-edition items—like an eye mask in collaboration with Petite Amie ($5; jcrew.com). And you can enter to win a J.Crew x Tribe Bicycle when you upload a photo to Instagram with the hashtags #NationalStripesDay and #JCrewContest on March 31.

VIDEO: How to Master the Show Your Stripes Manicure

 

Get ready to celebrate the wardrobe must have and check out some of our favorite striped pieces from J.Crew below.

Fringed Boatneck Shell

Fringed Boatneck Shell

$80 (For a limited time, recieve 40% off of full price with code "SPRINGTOIT")
2 of 8 Courtesy

Signet bag in striped Italian leather

$128
3 of 8 Courtesy

Marysia Palm Springs tie bikini top in watercolor stripe

$189
4 of 8 Courtesy

Wide-leg cropped pant in stripe

$88
5 of 8 Courtesy

Ruched side one-piece swimsuit in rainbow seersucker

$118
6 of 8 Courtesy

Classic-fit boy shirt in red-and-blue stripe

$80
Mini Pocket Umberella

Mini Pocket Umberella

$27
8 of 8 Courtesy

Striped Bead Drop Earrings

$25 (For a limited time, recieve 40% off of full price with code "SPRINGTOIT")

