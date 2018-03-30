This Spring Trend Is So Huge, J.Crew Created a Holiday Around It

Trends come and go. But this seasonal movement is so big that J.Crew couldn't help but create a special day to celebrate it. On March 31, J.Crew will kick off its second-annual National Stripes Day. In homage to the classic print, which takes over closets every spring, J.Crew is releasing a new striped item every day leading up to the unofficial holiday.

If you're thinking the drops are just a bunch of classic, nautical T-shirts, think again. J.Crew went all out with chic earrings, sunglasses, and sandals decked out with colorful lines. You'll also find limited-edition items—like an eye mask in collaboration with Petite Amie ($5; jcrew.com). And you can enter to win a J.Crew x Tribe Bicycle when you upload a photo to Instagram with the hashtags #NationalStripesDay and #JCrewContest on March 31.

Get ready to celebrate the wardrobe must have and check out some of our favorite striped pieces from J.Crew below.