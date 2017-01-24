Art Enthusiasts Will Love J.Crew's New Collab for Spring

J.Crew is getting artsy with its latest collaboration for spring—today, the retailer announced a new collection with street artist Michael De Feo, also known as @theflowerguy who has been creating beautiful works of art for nearly 25 years. He's famous for placing his works in unexpected places in more than 60 major cities around the world, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Cabo San Lucas, Amsterdam, Paris, Venice, Buenos Aires, and Hong Kong.

What we love about this collab? Wearable art in the form of De Feo's signature floral brushstrokes printed on a few of our favorite J. Crew silhouettes. Three styles are available, retailing between $40 and $50, and as of today, they're currently available at jcrew.com and in stores. Shop the designs, below. 

1 of 3 Courtesy

Painted daisy vase T-shirt

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $40 SHOP NOW
2 of 3 Courtesy

Painted tulips T-shirt

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $40 SHOP NOW
3 of 3 Courtesy

Striped T-shirt with painted flowers

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $50 SHOP NOW

