J. Crew's 50%-Off Sale Has the Best Deals You'll See All Week

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
May 16, 2017 @ 3:45 pm

Right now, J. Crew's website has sales on sales on sales. The preppy brand is giving customers an extra 30 percent off of items that are already marked down. And everything that's in the final sale section is up for grabs with an additional 50 percent off. So it's pretty much a sale on steroids. Just make sure you use the code "HELLOSALE" during check out.

You can find summer essentials—like striped tees and cotton shorts. Plus, some of the pretty accessories that the brand is known for are also in the mix. So go ahead and grab your debit card. This is one shopping event that you won't feel guilty about later.

VIDEO: Julianne Moore & Molly Ringwald’s Daughters Modeled for J.Crew at NYFW

 

Scroll through our favorite styles in the gallery below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Beach Shirt

J. Crew $30 (Originally $80) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Linen Caftan

J. Crew $40 (Originally $98) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Paper Bag Skirt

$40 (Originally $118) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Caged Gladiator Sandals

J. Crew $85 (Originally $198) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Cotton Voile Tunic

$25 (Originally $70) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Scalloped Skirt

J. Crew $35 (Originally $98) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Rhodes Blazer

$80 (Originally $198) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!