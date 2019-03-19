One of Meghan Markle’s Favorite Designers Just Dropped an Affordable, Plus-Size Spring Collection

Image zoom Courtesy

Eloquii and Jason Wu are at it again. Last year, the duo dropped a holiday collection with all of the party-ready looks you'd need to survive the season. Now the brands have released another collaboration filled with spring essentials.

If you wanted to, you could literally buy your entire spring wardrobe from the Jason Wu x Eloquii collab. The collection has it all, from office-ready culottes to wedding-appropriate dresses to blouses for brunch. And everything's under $150, with most items ringing up for less than $100.

Remember that sleeveless wrap dress Meghan Markle wore last spring as the temperatures started to increase? Well, the collection also includes an affordable version that's available in sizes 14 through 28 for $111.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Shop It: Jason Wu/ELOQUII Sleeveless Trench Dress, $111; eloquii.com.

With prices that low, you know it's only a matter of time before this one sells out. So you might as well go on and grab your faves while they're still available. Here's what we're adding to our carts.

Shop It: Jason Wu/ELOQUII One-Shoulder Puff-Sleeve Blouse, $70; eloquii.com.

Shop It: Jason Wu/ELOQUII Pinstripe Culotte Trouser, $90; eloquii.com.

Shop It: Jason Wu/ELOQUII Halter Maxi Dress, $150; eloquii.com.