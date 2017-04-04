10 Items We're Grabbing from J. Crew's Sale in Honor of Jenna Lyons's Departure

Jenna Lyons shocked the fashion world when she announced yesterday that her 26-year reign at J. Crew would be coming to an end. During her time with the label, she became the unofficial face of the brand and a constant style inspiration for us all. So we’re definitely going to miss her, but if anything can cheer us up it’s a little retail therapy.

 

Right now, J. Crew is having an awesome spend-more-save-more sale. All you have to do is make a $125 (or more) purchase, and you’ll receive 25 percent off of your entire order. Drop $200, and you’ll save 30 percent. Just add the promo code “MoreIsMore” when you’re ready to checkout and voilà—instant discounts. You might as well grab something to celebrate Lyons’s legacy. Here are 10 styles that we’re adding to our shopping carts.

New Balance for J. Crew Packable Colorblock Jacket

The Downtown Field Jacket

Long-sleeve One-Peice Swimsuit

Toothpick Jean in Chimney Wash

Gathered Sleeve Dress in B-Stretch Cotton

Ruffle-Sleeve Top

Short-sleeve Popover in Drapey Oxford

Faux Leather Pleated Midi Skirt

Long-sleeve Striped Maxi Dress

Denim Apron Dress

