J.Crew's Comeback Is Going Viral on TikTok, so I Did a Clothing Haul

You're not imagining things: J.Crew has been the talk of the town (AKA, TikTok) these past few months. With head of women's design Olympia Gayot taking the reins earlier this year, there's a palpable freshness to the brand — it features all the classics with a modern and playful touch.

I personally haven't stepped into a J.Crew in quite a while. I own some staple pieces like a sweater coat and a couple of T-shirts, but the brand has never taken up much real estate in my closet. However, ever since I laid eyes on some of the latest fall arrivals, from a boxy, cropped button-down to a pair of fisherman-style block heels, I felt like I needed to try it all.

Gayot tells InStyle that the latest collection is "centered around the types of beloved items that are hardworking but also emotional and exciting," like a "trench coat in a new cropped proportion" and "a classic cable cardigan in an oversized bright green." Gayot's personal style has certainly seeped into J.Crew's so-called "comeback era:" "I don't think about age when I dress," she says. "I like to test things out to make sure they feel like items that are versatile and have longevity, but still feel fresh and modern, which is how I dress myself."

The brand gifted me an assortment of its newest arrivals, and after getting the chance to try them on, I can say for certain that J.Crew will be taking up much more space in my wardrobe. Below are 10 items worth adding to your cart ASAP — many of them are bound to sell out before the start of fall:

Sweetheart Long-Sleeve Mini Dress

I demand that everybody add this dress to their cart, even if you think the style won't suit you, like I did. What I like about it is that all of its defining features are subtle — the sweetheart neckline isn't too revealing, the puffed sleeves aren't too puffy, and the mini hem sits just right. It has a stretchy smocked back where the zipper is, so zipping up without help isn't a hassle. It's available in the iconic Liberty blooms pattern, bright pink, and green floral; the latter two are currently on sale for $70.

Dylan Fisherman Block-Heel Sandals in Leather

I love these heels so much, I'm getting them in another color, stat. They're incredibly comfy and stylish, and a great transitional shoe for those sunny, 60-degree days. I don't really wear heels, so I love that these are an easy way to zhush up a casual outfit without sacrificing my feet.

Gwenyth Cupro Blend Slip Dress

I was so excited to try on this slip dress after seeing a handful of people rave about it online. And now, I understand the hype; the slinky slip, made from a blend of Cupro (recycled cotton) and viscose, is sexy, sturdy, and versatile. It has a slight cowl neck, thin, adjustable straps, and somewhere between a midi and maxi hem. I'll be wearing it on its own through the end of summer and pairing it with tees and button-downs come fall.

Willa Blazer in Italian City Wool

I've never really been a blazer person; I find that most of them wear me instead of me wearing them, but that's not the case with the Willa Blazer. It fits well, looks good, and the burgundy color is *chef's kiss* for fall. It's made with 44 percent wool, so you can use it as a jacket on a chilly day, too.

Willa Full-Length Flare Pant in Italian City Wool

Before trying these flattering (and warm) slacks, the thought of going back to the office and wearing pants all day made me cringe — but now, I'm not so opposed to it. The '70s-inspired pants have a high rise and slim fit with a subtle flare, and I couldn't believe how good they looked when I slipped them on. At 31-inches, the full-length hem is a bit long on me, but they fortunately come in a cropped style, too.

Featherweight Cashmere Cropped Cardigan

This might be my favorite piece from the haul. I'm obsessed with this itsy bitsy cashmere cardigan (especially in the rich brown color) — you'll likely see me wearing it throughout fall and winter. The cropped fit is super flattering, which makes it a great pick to wear over a slip dress or with high-waisted pants. One shopper said it has a "very feminine look without looking cutesy or girlish," and I 100 percent agree.

FormKnit Scoopneck Tank

A good layering piece is so important to me, and I'll be stocking up on several colors of J.Crew's FormKnit tank. The smoothing fabric conforms to your body in a complimentary way, and it's double-layered, too, so I can wear it with or without a bra — always a plus. I like that it has thicker straps and that it looks just as good on its own as it does under a blazer.

Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Suede

This suede and leather bucket bag is the ultimate fall bag. It's surprisingly roomy, even though it doesn't look like it — it fits my 13-inch Macbook perfectly and can be used as a work bag if you're only carrying the essentials. The ganache color is lovely, and it's definitely going to be my go-to this season.

Relaxed-Fit Cropped Cotton Poplin Shirt

I can't say enough good things about this cropped button-down; it's going to be a forever staple in my closet. Made of 100 percent cotton, the shirt has a boxy, yet stylish fit, and the contrasting collar and cuffs in the pinstripe and pink colors are so fun.

Dylan Block-Heel Sandals in Calf Hair

The Dylan heel is an easy way to add some cute flair to any outfit — especially in the snow pony print, which has a calf hair upper. I haven't taken these out for a spin yet, but they look so good with a pair of cropped flared jeans. I can envision wearing them everywhere from the office to date night.

