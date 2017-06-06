Ivanka Trump Just Wore an $18 Dress Designed by Victoria Beckham

A couple of days ago, Melania Trump wowed in a gorgeous $51,000 Dolce & Gabbana coat. But Ivanka Trump is proving that you don't have to spend a car note to look like a million bucks. For an event at the White House, the 35-year-old designer rocked a mini dress from Victoria Beckham's Target collection.

The black, sleeveless number has a drop-waist silhouette and a large calla lily printed across the front. Believe it or not, the stunning satin dress was originally a steal for $35, and Target made it even more affordable knocking the cost down to a cool $18.

Courtesy $35 (Originally $18) SHOP NOW Victoria Beckham for Target

That's not the only thing on sale from Victoria Beckham's chic Target line. You'll find a host of summer-ready dresses and colorful separates marked down on Target's website. And the best part: Those pretty styles are available in multiple sizes, from toddler pieces to 3X designs.

We're definitely heading over to Target before everything is sold out.