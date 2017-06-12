On Monday morning, Ivanka Trump made a television appearance wearing a summery pale, blue dress. The pastel frock might look familiar because she wore the same exact outfit last summer to the Republican National Convention. We can see why Trump is a fan of the mini dress, which has a pleated skirt. It's a classic design that will never go out of style, and it makes a professional yet chic statement.

VIDEO: Ivanka Trump Rewears a Dress from the Republican National Convention

The fit-and-flare number wasn’t the only part of Trump’s look that was recycled. The fashion designer and assistant to the President also brought back the same white earrings, which are an older piece from her jewelry collection. Even her hair and makeup were very similar—middle part and a natural, nude lip.

Her shoes were the only major difference in her look. During her first sighting in the blue dress, Trump stepped out in white lace-up sandals. But for her recent television appearance, she went for a more understated look with nude pumps.

If you want to channel Trump's style, shop the similar pieces below.