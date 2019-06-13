Irina Shayk Steps Out Wearing the Happiest Color From Head-to-Toe

Image zoom DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/Getty Images

Post-breakup style usually goes two ways. There's the gloomy, sweatpants-only mood or the freakum revenge dress. But Irina Shayk is flawlessly re-defining post-breakup style with her perfectly balanced looks. Since the news of her split from Bradley Cooper broke, the 33-year-old model has consistently nailed each one of her outfits.

We saw her jetsetting in a Burberry jumpsuit last week, posing in an Intimissimi swimsuit the other day, and now she's enjoying the streets of Florence, Italy in a sage green Faithfull the Brand dress ($210; net-a-porter.com). This is the type of dress that could brighten up anyone's day, thanks to the bold color and playful ruffles at the hem. The square neckline and mini length also shows off just the right amount of skin, while the puff sleeves add a retro touch.

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

The cute dress isn't the only part of Shayk's outfit that deserves a closer look. She pulled the ultimate cool-girl move by pairing the shirred linen dress with sneakers — the new Nike ZoomX Vista Grinds, to be exact. The colorful style has an on-trend chunky sole and won't be available to purchase until July 4. But the lucky Shayk got to test them out ahead of the release.

Rounding out her look were black shades, dainty jewels, and a Versace bag ($588; farfetch.com) — the only type of baggage that's welcomed here.