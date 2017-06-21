International Yoga Day: The Best Leggings to Buy Right Now

Grab your yoga mats and get ready to show off your best downward dog. Today is International Yoga Day. Yogis from around the world are celebrating the posture-building discipline. And we're getting in on the action, too, with our favorite yoga pants.

Below you'll find some stretchy options that won't hold you back from twisting and bending your body like a pretzel. Nothing ruins a good pose like leggings that won't stay up on your hips. Not only is function important when doing yoga, we also like to look just as great as we feel. So each one of our selects are also super stylish.

Take a deep breath in. And as you exhale, scroll down to find a chic pair of yoga pants to help you celebrate the special day.

ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY Floral-print Climalite stretch legging

$66 (Originally $110) SHOP NOW
No Ka'Oi Kimi color-block stretch-jersey leggings

$138 (Originally $230) SHOP NOW
BONDED ANKLE LEGGING

$60 SHOP NOW
ZELLA Live In High Waist Leggings

$54 SHOP NOW
TEEKI Dust & Gold Hot Pant Leggings

$72 SHOP NOW
CLIMAWEAR Raise the Bar' High Waist Seamless Leggings

$52 SHOP NOW
ALO High Waist Moto Leggings

$114 SHOP NOW
OLYMPIA ACTIVEWEAR Delta stretch-jersey leggings

$53 (Originally $105) SHOP NOW
Lark & Ro Women's Hi-Tech Legging

$45 SHOP NOW

