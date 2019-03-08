10 Brands Donating 100% of Their Women's Day Merch Sales to Charity

Image zoom Courtesy

Women around the globe are marking International Women's Day today, whether it be by posting on social media or by protesting gender inequality in their community. But one of the ways I like to honor this day is by doing a little online shopping for a good cause.

This year, there are several brands that have created new products — in some cases entire collections — to shine a light on the importance of International Women's Day. But I'm especially excited about the brands who are going above and beyond, giving 100 percent of proceeds to charities and organizations that support women.

Some of the initiatives support low-income women by equipping them with workwear so that they can nail that interview. Others focus on women's health issues, providing free examinations and consultations. The list of impactful charities to support goes on and on. I've narrowed it to 10 of my favorites, below.

Akola: This jewelry brand invests all of its profits to provide healthcare, education, and financial literacy for women in crisis in the Dallas and Uganda areas.

eBay: Shop Olivia Palermo's closet, and 100 percent of proceeds from the auction will be given to Dress for Success, which provides professional clothing for women.

Eileen Fisher: The second drop of Eileen Fisher's Morse Code capsule collection has arrived for International Women's Day. From March 8 through March 10, 100 percent of proceeds will go to VoteRunLead, which encourages women to run for office.

Kayu: All proceeds from two new bag designs — the Amelia E Pouch and the Frida K Pouch — will be donated to the Global Fund for Women, which champions human rights for women and girls around the world.

Mytheresa: Private items from the personal collections of 12 fashion designers, such as Alessandro Michele, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Pierpaolo Piccoli, and Demna Gvasalia, are up for auction on Mytheresa, and all proceeds will go directly to the mothers2mothers, a charity working to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

N:philanthropy: During the entire month of March, 100% of net proceeds from the Adios Zander Tee will go to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles in collaboration with the hospital for Make March Matter.

Net-A-Porter: Six female-led brands —Victoria Beckham, Ellery, Alexa Chung, Perfect Moment, Isabel Marant, and Rosie Assoulin — created a capsule of shirts, and all proceeds will benefit Women for Women International.

Ryan Porter: The brand teamed up with Lola to create a limited-edition friendship bracelet. All proceeds will benefit #BUILTBYGIRLS, which encourages women and girls to step into tech careers.

Vibrate Higher: 100 percent of sales will benefit the Vibrate Higher Foundation's Women's Health day in Haiti, which will provide free breast cancer screenings, physical consultations, education, supplies, and support to women in Haiti.

Zoë Chicco: There's a new ten-piece capsule collection, and 100 percent of proceeds will go directly to the Kind Campaign, an initiative that brings awareness to girl-against-girl bullying.