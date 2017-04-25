40% Off at Intermix's Sale Is Exactly What Your Spring Wardrobe Needs

Spring better get ready for us because we all are about to look amazing this season, thanks to Intermix. The retailer is having a ridiculously good sale that lets shoppers take 40 percent off of items that are already marked down. And the brand added new markdowns for a limited time, so there are pages upon pages of amazing styles—like that structured crop top you've been looking for or the flirty midiskirt you've been on the prowl for.

The best part: Intermix is known for carrying several of our favorite brands like Iro and Vince. So whenever we get the opportunity to score those designer labels on sale, we move fast. Deals this good are usually here today and gone tomorrow. And this offering is no different. Intermix is ony giving us 48 hours to shop with the extra discount so you'd better get to it. All of our favorite pieces are below to help you jumpstart your search.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Trillian Wrap Shirt

Cinq a Sept $159 (Originally $275) SHOP NOW
2 of 6 Courtesy

Rover Romper

Lover $259 (Originally $370) SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Courtesy

Lebeca Cold Shoulder Crepe Dress

Iro $458 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 Courtesy

Jaguar Print Top

Isolda $179 (Originally $255) SHOP NOW
5 of 6 Courtesy

Striped Tie-Front Mini Dress

Derek Lam 10 Crosby $395 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Courtesy

Satin Midi Flare Skirt

Vince $139 (Originally $245) SHOP NOW

