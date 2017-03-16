The Intermix Flash Sale Is the Best Thing We've Seen All Day

Courtesy
Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 16, 2017 @ 1:45 am

Intermix is having a 40% off flash sale today, and you don't want to miss this one, promise. Snag billowing off-the-shoulder tops in fun prints and solid colors like navy blue, various shapes and shades of denim pants, must-have accessories, sexy cocktail dresses, and luscious knit sweaters, all at a fraction of the price. One of our favorites is the Michelle Mason white cut-out dress. It is flirty, on trend, and a great item to have on hand for whatever occasion comes calling this spring and summer. Scroll through as we show you the best of the best from the Intermix flash sale. 

VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward To

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Frame Le Leather Black Skinny Pants

Frame Denim $950 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Aquazzura St Tropez Strappy Bow Suede Point Toe Flats

Aquazzura available at intermix.com $725 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Michelle Mason Asymmetric Cutout Dress

Michelle Mason available at intermix.com $575 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Whiting & Davis Mesh Fringe Double Ring Clutch

Whiting & Davis available at intermix.com $350 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Frame Le Skinny De Jeanne Forest Meadow Jeans

Frame Denim $230 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

A.L.C Harlow Jumpsuit

ALC $695 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Alexis Barbie Off-The-Shoulder Top

Alexis available at intermix.com $288 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!