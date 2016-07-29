See InStyle's Reader of the Week!

Jul 29, 2016
<p>Lauren Potter of New York City</p>
Lauren Potter of New York City

Potter added edgy details like like a silver choker and leather to her interpretation of Naomie Harris's look from [Naomi's Moment] in our December 2016 issue.

<p>Neha Gandhi of Boston</p>
Neha Gandhi of Boston

​​"I love how plaid feels like part of a tradition as the air starts getting cooler," says Gandhi of her plaid look inspired by "Coat Check" from our March 2016 issue.

<p>Nataša Jovanovic of Hollywood, Calif.</p>
Nataša Jovanovic of Hollywood, Calif.

"This bright, breezy matching PJ set dials me into the beachy, chill CALI vibe," says Jovanovic of her sleep-chic look inspired by "Modern Muse" Selena Gomez in our March issue.

<p>Katherine Sneed of Traverse City, Mich.</p>
Katherine Sneed of Traverse City, Mich.

A less is more approach rarely fails and Sneed took note, rocking a low key look a la “Modern Muse” Cindy Crawford in our September issue.

<p>Jinna Renwick of Austin, T.X.</p>
Jinna Renwick of Austin, T.X.

"Summer is not over," says Renwich who was inspired to play up a classic shirt dress with pops of color and a fun seasonal bag after reading "Find Your Perfect: Shirtdress & Espadrilles" in our June issue.

<p>Beth Shankle Anderson of Tallahassee, Fla.</p>
Beth Shankle Anderson of Tallahassee, Fla.

A classic animal print is as chic as it is attention-grabbing and Shankle Anderson caught on. Inspired by "The Cat's Meow" in our September issue, she rocked the trend with deep red details to amp up the fierce.

<p>Linda Koudelka of Denver, Colo.</p>
Linda Koudelka of Denver, Colo.

"I love the look of lace. It's feminine yet playful, subtly revealing but leaves a bit to the imagination," says Koudelka of this lacy look inspired by our "Sweet Nothings" story in our September 2016 issue.

<p>Joanie Edwards of San Antonio</p>
Joanie Edwards of San Antonio

"The July Fourth sprinkle layer cake was perfect inspiration for a July birthday cake I need to bake," says Edwards, who added a rainbow touch to the red, white, and blue version we featured in our July Issue [Red, White, and Brilliant].
 

<p>Haley Schmitt of Bedford, New Hampshire</p>
Haley Schmitt of Bedford, New Hampshire

"This strategy is unexpected, but wearable, which is exactly my style," says Schmitt of Diane von Furstenberg's advice to reverse layer in "How Can I Transition My Summer Staples Into Fall?" from our April 2016 issue.

<p>Tania Cascilla of New York</p>
Tania Cascilla of New York

If there's one thing Cascilla learned from our "8 Intriguing Ways to Wear a Leather Jacket" story on InStyle.com, it's that few articles of clothing stand as versatile as a classic moto.
 

<p>Becky Tiemtore of Minneapolis, Minn.</p>
Becky Tiemtore of Minneapolis, Minn.

Dropping necklines are an easy way to add a sexy flare to a look, night or day and Tiemtore took the hint from our April 2016 story "Hot Shoulders."
 

<p>Jennifer Lane of Chicago</p>
Jennifer Lane of Chicago

"Color is an expression one one’s emotions and during the warmer months bright and cheerful colors just make me feel happy," says Lane, who was inspired to brighten up her wardrobe after reading our story on the trend.

<p>Gia Lee of Northbrook, Ill.</p>
Gia Lee of Northbrook, Ill.

"I love playing with color and proportion to freshen up the staples already in my closet," says Lee who was inspired to try a new mix of colors after reading "Color Crash Course: Lilac + Ice + Caramel" in InStyle's March issue.
 

<p>Alishia Anderson of AtlantaOur</p>
Alishia Anderson of AtlantaOur

Inspired by "Set Sail" in InStyle's May issue, Anderson rocked this nautical two piece striped set to confidently cross the stage at her college graduation.

<p>Hannah Rupp of Monroe, Wis.</p>
Hannah Rupp of Monroe, Wis.

InStyle's "Max Maximalism" spread in the May issue inspired Rupp to go a little more eccentric with her style and "pattern mix to the max."

<p>Christina-Lauren Pollack of Carmel, Calif.</p>
Christina-Lauren Pollack of Carmel, Calif.

Taking inspiration from InStyle.com's "4 Surefire Spring Date Night Outfits", Pollack rocked a romantic silk romper while on vacation in Santa Barbara.

<p>Priscilla Akogyeram of Columbia, Md.</p>
Priscilla Akogyeram of Columbia, Md.

InStyle's "Staying Neutral" story in the April issue inspired Akogyeram to create this monochrome khaki green ensemble. "I love clean neutral palettes, as they're easy to pull off yet chic," she says.

<p>Cheryl van den Berg of San Jose, Calif.&nbsp;</p>
Cheryl van den Berg of San Jose, Calif. 

"Stripes are the perfect way to freshen up a look for spring," says van den Berg, who layered a long-line vest over a Breton T after reading "May's Instant Style: Summer Whites, Two Ways."

<p>HEATHER CLEARY OF FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA.&nbsp;</p>
HEATHER CLEARY OF FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. 

Cleary rethought her A-line mini-skirt, as suggested in our April issue, by pairing a blue suede style with a knit crop top and striped pumps. 

<p>Sahra Schukraft of Washington, D.C.</p>
Sahra Schukraft of Washington, D.C.

"I took a cue from Miranda Kerr, Lupita Nyong'o, and Lily Collins and went mad for plaid with this street-style-ready Band of Outsiders coat," says Schukraft, who fell for the trend after reading "The Look: Coat Check" in the March issue.

<p>KRISTEN BERRY OF SAN JOSE, CALIF.</p>
KRISTEN BERRY OF SAN JOSE, CALIF.

Taking inspiration from our "What to Wear to Coachella" story on InStyle.com, Berry sprung for a festival-ready printed romper and crisp white denim jacket. 

<p><strong>Carelia Morán Brown​&nbsp;<span style="line-height:1.6em">of Winston-Salem, N.C.</span></strong></p>
Carelia Morán Brown​ of Winston-Salem, N.C.

"I'm completely smitten by the classy, sexy, and impossibly feminine way celebrities are rocking sheer tops," says Brown, who test-drove the trend after seeing it in September's "The Look: Feminist Studies." "My bra may be showing here, but it doesn't look the least bit trashy."

<p>Shannae Ingleton Smith of Toronto, Canada</p>
Shannae Ingleton Smith of Toronto, Canada

With Lupita Nyong'o as her style inspo [March's "The Look: Coat Check], Smith went mad for plaid and layered a lightweight, breezy cape over denim cut-offs and a white T. Black pumps add sleekness to an otherwise casual look.

<p>Lauren Mazzei of Park Ridge, N.J.</p>
Lauren Mazzei of Park Ridge, N.J.

"I decided to make pajama dressing my own by swapping silk for cotton and pairing it with leather details, like this circle bag," says Mazzei, who took a cue from Selena Gomez's navy look in March's "Modern Muse."

<p><strong>STEPHANIE JENKINS OF LOS ANGELES</strong></p>
STEPHANIE JENKINS OF LOS ANGELES

"I rarely get super girly with my outfits," says Jenkins, who opted to add feminine accents, like pavé jewelry, a slit skirt, and a bun, to her monochromatic ensemble after reading our ballet-themed "Not Your Typical Sugarplum Fairies" story in the December issue.

<p><strong>ALBA REYES OF LOS ANGELES</strong></p>
ALBA REYES OF LOS ANGELES

“I’ve always gravitated toward red because of its boldness,” says Reyes, who opted to wear the color head-to-toe after reading “Hang On to One Hue” in the Your Look special issue.

<p>Emily Ehardt of Chicago</p>
Emily Ehardt of Chicago

"Clover is such a beautiful color for the winter, plus, it matches my green eyes!" says Ehardt, who wholly embraced the shade after reading October's "Color Crash Course" feature. 

<p>Sarah Watson of St. Louis</p>
Sarah Watson of St. Louis

"A silk scarf is a great seasonal replacement for a statement necklace," says Watson, who chose this style from Who What Wear's collection for Target after reading "Do Try This at Home" in the March issue.

Liz Rodriguez of Long Island City, N.Y.

"It's been a frigid winter in N.Y.C.—this earthy shade makes any cold-weather look feel even cozier," says Rodriguez, who opted for a monochromatic rust ensemble after reading February's "Color Crash Course."

<p>Freidy Goldberger of New York</p>
Freidy Goldberger of New York

"I love the liveliness of this color combo—it feels like spring is finally here!" says Goldberger, who teamed magenta, orange, and yellow together after reading our Color feature in the April issue. 

<p>Hailey Middleton of Denver</p>
Hailey Middleton of Denver

"Some runway trends are impossible to pull off, but this celadon shirtdress was the perfect length to transition into fall," says Middleton, who dared to try the dress over pants look after reading InStyle.com's how-to guide

<p><strong>Lilly E. Beltran of Houston, TX</strong></p>
Lilly E. Beltran of Houston, TX

"I never felt like beanies were particularly flattering," said Beltran, who decided to embrace a pom-pom style after surveying the selection on the "Your Look: Q&A" page in the November issue. 

<p><strong>Yvonne Basil of El Paso, Texas</strong></p>
Yvonne Basil of El Paso, Texas

"Adding a crisp white shirt really makes this patterned mini pop," says Basil, who dared to double up under a dress after reading "Do Try This at Home" in InStyle's new, redesigned March issue. 

<p><strong>Jennifer Lane of Chicago</strong></p>
Jennifer Lane of Chicago

"There used to be no bigger fashion faux pas than wearing white after Labor Day, but now it's perfectly acceptable," says Lane, who paired her lace dress with burgundy suede pumps and a matching bag after scrolling through "7 White Pieces to Wear Through Fall" on InStyle.com.

<p>Tina Phan of Troy, Mich.</p>
Tina Phan of Troy, Mich.

When selecting a wide-brim hat [September's "Make It a PERFECT 10"], Phan chose this style by Cuyana because of how well it pairs with her poncho. "I wanted it to be a basic staple instead of just a trend piece," she said. 

<p>Alison Collins of New York</p>
Alison Collins of New York

"A LBD is always a great fallback, but I legitimately look forward to wearing this one," says Collins, who scooped up Mango's textured mini with frayed seams after reading "Your Look: Click to Zoom" in the November issue. "It's messy yet still looks pulled-together."

<p>Lindsay Emow of Arlington, Va.</p>
Lindsay Emow of Arlington, Va.

Emow embraced the skin-baring trend with a striped dress and deepened the romantic vibe with a bouquet of fresh flowers after reading "Find Your Perfect Pair: Off-the-Shoulder Top & Shoulder-Duster Earrings" in the March issue. 

<p>Jasmine Woolfork of Lorain, Ohio</p>
Jasmine Woolfork of Lorain, Ohio

"I swear by skinny jeans, but wide-leg pants can be styled for so many different occasions: formal affairs, casual Saturdays—even the office!" says Woolfork, who opted for the roomy silhouette after scrolling through our story on the trend.

<p><strong>Tabia Marie Weathersby of East Chicago, Ind.&nbsp;</strong></p>
Tabia Marie Weathersby of East Chicago, Ind. 

"Denim minis have been my go-to as of late, and draping a moto jacket over my shoulder made me feel ready for my street style close-up," says Weathersby, who took a cue from November's "The Look: Punk with Spunk" with her leather topper. 

<p>Sabine Jean of Miramar, Fla.</p>
Sabine Jean of Miramar, Fla.

"I have a penchant for classic trends," says Jean, who sprung for a pair of '70s-style denim flares after reading September's "Bolts from the Blues" story. 

<p>PREETI CHAULK OF CINCINNATI, OHIO</p>
PREETI CHAULK OF CINCINNATI, OHIO

"Pairing leather leggings with a cream-colored jacket was equal parts edgy and chic," says Chaulk, who opted for the high-contrast combo after reading "The Look: Yin Meets Yang" in the November issue. 

<p>Lindsay Webdell of San Diego</p>
Lindsay Webdell of San Diego

Webdell put her own spin on the striped sweater + brown cross-body pairing featured in August's "Find Your Perfect Pair" by teaming a dress with a black leather bag—and some leopard to boot!

<p><strong>LEAH BEHR OF COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.</strong></p>
LEAH BEHR OF COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO.

"Pairing a white button-down with denim is always a safe bet, but I like to incorporate a rich color palette whenever possible," says Behr, who opted for these plum-colored skinny jeans after paging through "Now That's Flattering" in the September issue.

<p><strong>Valerie Sarron of Boston, MA</strong></p>
Valerie Sarron of Boston, MA

"This tulle skirt accented with tiny textural bouquets added a bit of sparkle and dimension to my outfit," says Sarron, after reading "The Look: Arts and Crafts" in the October issue. 

<p><strong>Breonna Barnes of Batesville, Miss.&nbsp;</strong></p>
Breonna Barnes of Batesville, Miss. 

"A longline blazer not only elongates the body—it plays well at work or on the weekend," says Barnes, who scooped up hers after reading "Now That's Flattering" in the September issue. 

<p><strong>Lauren Potter of New York</strong></p>
Lauren Potter of New York

"This shirtdress is so versatile," says Potter, who snapped it up after reading May's Find Your Perfect column. "I love that I can dress it up or down, depending on the occasion, by using different accessories and shoes."

<p>Lauren Recchia of New York</p>
Lauren Recchia of New York

After reading September's "Word on the Street," the North of Manhattan blogger and InStyle reader gave one of fall's biggest denim trends (flares!) a test-drive. 

Alicia Davidson of Wilmington, Delaware

"Incorporating stripes is a great way to add depth to an outfit without losing that classic feel," says Davidson, who layered a Breton shirt by Abercrombie & Fitch under a sleeveless trench after reading May's You Can Do: Stripes column. 

<p>Lia Pellerano of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic</p>
Lia Pellerano of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

"I've always been a fan of boxy tops, and pairing them with culottes gives you the added benefit of a high-waist cut," says Pellerano, who paired a black sleeveless crop top with blue pants after reading "Find Your Fashion Formula" in the June issue. "Not only does it draw attention to your waistline—it totally flatters an hourglass figure."

<p>Tatiana Pujol of Weehawken, N.J.</p>
Tatiana Pujol of Weehawken, N.J.

"As an animal lover and pet owner, I was moved by Emmy Rossum's mission to protect animal rights [August's Cause Celeb]," says Pujol. "It's important to raise awareness and create a better world for our furry friends!"

<p>Neha Gandhi of Boston</p>
Neha Gandhi of Boston

"I always worried that big, bold stripes would dwarf my five-foot-tall frame and make me look even shorter," says Gandhi, who opted to incorporate the trend after seeing the attention-grabbing looks in May's You Can Do column. "Now I plan on injecting even more stripes into my sartorial rotation."

<p>Mary Foster of Seattle</p>
Mary Foster of Seattle

"It was no easy feat, but after a long day in the kitchen, my daughter, Catherine, and I successfully baked the five-layer ombré cake from July's 'Red, White & Wow!' to cap off her 20th birthday," says Foster. Color us impressed.

<p>Thamarr Guerrier of Jacksonville, Fla.&nbsp;</p>
Thamarr Guerrier of Jacksonville, Fla. 

"I tend to gravitate toward bold colors that others might shy away from," says Guerrier, who scooped up this bright Eloquii skirt after perusing "Color Crash Course: Tangerine" in the May issue. 

<p>Debbie-jean Lemonte of Queens, NY</p>
Debbie-jean Lemonte of Queens, NY

"I don't typically experiment with a lot of color, but April's 'Instant Style: Candy Crushes' motivated me to try something a bit more bold, like these cobalt heels from JustFab," says Lemonte.

<p>Teodora Weber of Atlanta, GA</p>
Teodora Weber of Atlanta, GA

"I've always been too shy to wear a crop top, but pairing it with a flared midi skirt can create the perfect balance of sexy and sweet," says Weber, who test-drove the trend after reading "Find Your Perfect: Matching Set" in the July issue.

<p>Jinna Renwick&nbsp;of Austin, Texas</p>
Jinna Renwick of Austin, Texas

"I'm obsessed with midi lengths right now, and I was hunting for a piece that could really anchor an outfit," says Renwick, who was prompted to buy this graphic skirt with oversized peach blossoms after reading "The Look: Miracle Grow" in the May issue.

<p>Marie Ernst of Ottawa, Canada</p>
Marie Ernst of Ottawa, Canada

"I was stumped on what to wear to date night with my boyfriend, and this open-back dress by Dynamite Clothing was the perfect option for a flirty yet laid-back look," says Ernst, who looked to June's "Instant Style: Summer Kickoff" for a dose of style inspo.

<p>Amy Ann Arnold of Tulsa, Oklahoma</p>
Amy Ann Arnold of Tulsa, Oklahoma

"Denim has always been a staple in my closet for cold-weather months, but 'Denim's New Wave' in the May issue made me totally rethink the trend for summer," says Arnold, who opted for a chic and understated Old Navy dress to attend her niece's ballet recital.

Te'Rea Smith of Montgomery, Alabama

"Florals for spring are nothing new, but going super bold with them is," says Smith, who gave the big bloom trend a test drive with this off-the-shoulder dress by SheInside after reading "The Look: Miracle Grow" in the May issue. 

Glency Feliz of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

"This print always reminded me of my mom's kitchen tablecloth, but April's You Can Do column made me realize that gingham is definitely having a moment," says Feliz, who chose to incorporate the print with her double-breasted trench coat by L.A. brand English Factory. 

<p>Shaheen Khan of Chicago</p>
Shaheen Khan of Chicago

"This Halston Heritage jumpsuit with sheer powering was the perfect power look for my BFF's wedding," says Khan, who opted for the bold one-piece after reading "Who Run the World (Girls)" in the March issue of InStyle

Cynthia Yang of Bloomfield Hills, MI

"I had purchased this skirt because of the great fit, but it just didn't seem to pair well with anything that I had in my closet," says Yang, who was inspired to give the piece another try after reading "Candy Crushes" in the April issue of InStyle

<p>Megan Patterson of Chicago</p>
Megan Patterson of Chicago

"For this outfit in particular, I accessorized with a belt and sweater, making the ensemble totally suitable for a day look," Patterson, who was inspired by the "Your Look Shirtdress" feature in the May issue of InStyle, tells us.

<p>Niké Ojekunle of Los Angeles, CA</p>
Niké Ojekunle of Los Angeles, CA

"After seeing how well the tangy orange shade paired in the May issue of InStyle ('Color Crash Course: Tangerine'), I tried the punchy hue myself by pairing lightweight flared pants with a soft pink sweater. Instant outfit update!" she tells us.

"I've always admired the polka dot pattern, but it wasn't until I came across the May issue of InStyle when I finally decided to try it out," she tells us.

<p>Natari Spencer of San Diego, CA</p>
Natari Spencer of San Diego, CA

Upon coming across the "You Can Do: Gingham" feature in the April issue of InStyle, Spencer took on the trend by pairing her print shirt with a navy pencil skirt.

Wendy Derilus of Atlanta, GA

"After coming across the trench coats feature in the April issue of InStyle, I decided to give the trend a try by pairing the classic piece with a dress I already owned," she tells us. "It's the perfect mix of classy and sexy."

<p>Tilden Brighton of To Be Bright</p>
Tilden Brighton of To Be Bright

"The start of this season can be tricky, but I opted to fight against the transitional weather by pairing the standout coat with culottes, heels, and a crop top, instead of the predictable jeans, tanks, and sneakers combo," Brighton tells InStyle.

Lindsay Emow of Sugar and Something

"I've always been into pattern mixing but have always steered clear of gingham because it always looks too much like something I would have worn fifteen years ago. InStyle's "You Can Do" feature on gingham really inspired me to add a new pattern into my wardrobe.

Courtney M. Chan of Los Angeles, CA

I've never gone the denim dress route, but decided to experiment after seeing the LDD (Little Denim Dress) feature in the March issue of InStyle

<p>Charmaine J. Daudu of Atlanta, GA</p>
Charmaine J. Daudu of Atlanta, GA

"I am always quick to pull a printed or bold colored pant but seeing all the skirted looks in the "Breaking the Pattern" feature in InStyle, inspired me to swap out the usual for something new for me," Daudu tells InStyle.

<p>Emily Ehardt of Chicago, IL</p>
Emily Ehardt of Chicago, IL

"My favorite part about this outfit is the merge between the feminine and edgy details of the tailored pants and the leather top under the bomber jacket, which really describes my style," Ehardt exclusively tells InStyle.com.

Friedy Goldberger of Brooklyn, NY

Dressing for a party during the winter-spring transition can be tricky, but after reading the “Run the World (Girls)” feature in the March issue of InStyle, I was inspired to find the perfect outfit for a friend’s engagement party," Goldberger tells InStyle.com

Marisa Zerby of State College, PA

"I love that I was able to play with a rather monochromatic look but elevated the outfit with the leopard print top," she exclusively tells InStyle.com.

<p>Lauren Alicia of Ferndale, Michigan</p>
Lauren Alicia of Ferndale, Michigan

"When it came time to accessorize for this frigid winter weather, I turned to the December issue of InStyle, which inspired me to upgrade my style game," Alicia tells InStyle.com.

McKenna Trahan of Style Waltz

"After reading the 'Black & White Grid' feature, I decided to up my dress game by pairing a fun frock with a pop of color (read: a bright pink necklace) and a wide belt to accentuate my waist," Trahan says.

Amarreet Bhatti of Studs and Sequins

"After reading the "Black & White Grid" feature in the February issue of InStyle, I was inspired to take on the black and white trend myself," Bhatti exclusively tells InStyle.com. "I styled the button-down with a classic black skirt and a red clutch for a pop of color."

Priscilla Akogyeram of Columbia, MD

"After reading the 'Start with a Bang' feature (p. 220) in the December issue of InStyle, I became inspired to dream up my own winter-ready look," Akogyeram, who paired her jumper with a leather peplum skirt, exclusively tells InStyle.com.

Ashley Welsh of Freeport, NY

"For this outfit, I slipped on a cheery yellow jacket as a contrast to my business attire," says Welsh, who was inspired by InStyle's November issue. "I definitely feel bold enough to stand out in the crowd this winter!"

Alina Dinh of Style by Alina

"I just loved how effortless and chic it looked on the page. The pop of yellow really gave it a fun flair!" the blogger says of August 2014's "Instant Style: The Cropped Top" feature.

Angela Keeley-White of Raleigh, NC

"I've been really loving anything with embellishments lately! For a new twist on the trend I turned to InStyle's December issue, which featured a 'You Can Do' how-to on the right way to wear embellished clothing and accessories," Keeley-White says. "This sweatshirt is so comfortable, but the detailing makes it a little more dressy which I really like."

Kristie Cohen of Orlando, FL
"Every wardrobe staple needs some spicing up now and then! 'Find Your Perfect Tie-Neck Blouse' in InStyle’s November issue inspired me to add a bit of edge to my favorite Diane von Furstenberg black-and-white graphic print top," Cohen says. "The best part? This look is perfect for the office (think killer presentation), and can transition for cocktails after you leave the office—just untie the bow and voila!"
Sandra Okerulu of Jersey City, NJ
"I was inspired by the chevron skirt in the 'Start with a Bang' feature, and opted to wear a a metallic skirt of the same print, complementing my new-and-improved outfit with a pair of blue pumps, bag, and coat," says Okerulu.
Jenya Hayes of Katy, TX
"After seeing InStyle's feature on graphic plaid in its December issue, I was inspired to create my own take on the trend!" Hayes, who made her own matching crop top set, tells us.
Roshena Minnes of Vancouver, Canada
"I was inspired by the "30 Ways to Update Your Look " feature in InStyle's Your Look issue to take the gown from summer to fall with the help of a leather jacket to lend some edge," Minnes tells InStyle.com.
Mong Saetern of Petite Tomatoes

"InStyle's 'Find Your Perfect Turtleneck Sweater' feature in the December issue (page 177) reminded me of how effortless turtlenecks can be, and I was inspired to create my own chic ensemble for this winter," Saetern exclusively tells InStyle.com.

Christel Tam of Vancouver, BC
"After reading the October issue's Your Look article, I rocked my leather leggings with an over-sized cargo jacket and combat boots. The pop of fuchsia brought the whole outfit together!" Tam tells InStyle.com.
Lisa Martinez
Pairing this vintage floral maxi dress with milkmaid braids made me feel reinvented. I felt like a mix of Erdem and Dolce & Gabbana!
Yolanda Black of Friends Are Fashion
After coming across "Palettes: Cypress + Steel Gray + Navy" in the fall special issue of InStyle Your Look, I was inspired to invest in a piece like this green leather skirt from Zara.
Jackie Silla of Style My Dreams
"Sporty pants seemed too casual for daytime wear, but after coming across "Clothes We Love: Sporty Pants" in the September issue, I was inspired to pick up a pair," Silla tells InStyle.com.
Katie Niemiec of Little Black Blog
"After stumbling upon the 'Find Your Perfect: Leather Pants' story in the October issue, I was inspired to take the plunge and purchase my very first pair of faux leather bottoms," Niemiec tells InStyle.com.
Maria MacNamara of Chicago
"I adore color—I'll pick hot pink over black any day of the week," MacNamara tells InStyle.com. "That's why the tangerine topper in September's Instant Style: Bank on Bold Color appealed to me."
Lindsey Brown of Chesapeake, VA
"This pairing allows me to layer for warmth but still show off my floral H&M dress," Brown exclusively tells InStyle.com.
<p>Linda Venezia of Carmel, Indiana</p>
Linda Venezia of Carmel, Indiana

Inspired by April's "Fashion Formula: Long Blazer + Pleated Midiskirt," Venezia added structure to her flowy skirt with a bright  blazer buttoned at the waist.

