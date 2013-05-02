Inside the Party: The Great Gatsby Costumes by Prada & Miu Miu Go on Display

If you weren’t already eagerly awaiting Baz Luhrmann’s film adaptation of The Great Gatsby, the utterly decadent costumes designed by Miuccia Prada and Catherine Martin will completely lure you in. Prada, who first collaborated with Luhrmann on Romeo + Juliet, selected garments from prior collections that already had 1920s elements and re-styled them for each of the two balls that take place in the movie. The gorgeous result is a bespoke collection displayed not only in the movie (in theaters May 10) but also the new exhibition, Catherine Martin and Miuccia Prada Dress Gatsby at the Prada Epicenter in Soho. It marks the first time ever that Prada and Miu Miu garments are housed under the same roof, and we were there to see the exquisite sequin, crystal, and pearl-encrusted costumes up close at the New York opening, along with Prada-clad guests Florence WelchKaty Perry, the film’s stars Carey Mulligan and Isla Fisher, and the collaborators Catherine Martin and Miuccia Prada. In the novel, F. Scott Fitzgerald transformed parties into characters themselves, and Prada was able to do the same with the exhibit. Mirroring the lavishness of the costumes, the downtown space is decorated with custom Gatsby wallpaper, screens with behind-the-scenes montages, and cases of ornate accessories. “I wish I could have been in the movie just to wear that costume,” we heard one guest whisper to another. We’ve never wanted to be Daisy Buchanan more.

The exhibit will be on display at the Soho Epicenter through May 12 and then travels to Prada’s Tokyo Epicenter store and the IFC Mall in Shanghai. Click to see more photos.

Carey Mulligan and Katy Perry joined the movie's costume designer Catherine Martin to open the "Catherine Martin and Miuccia Prada Dress Gatsby" exhibition in Soho

Prada, who first collaborated with Luhrmann on Romeo + Juliet, selected garments from prior collections that already had 1920s elements and re-styled them for the two balls that take place in the movie

“Our collaboration with Prada recalls the European flair that was emerging amongst the aristocratic East Coast crowds in the 1920s,” said costume designer Catherine Martin

Velvet, fringe, furs, and shades of emerald, jade, and topaz are all included in the collection, which features over 40 Miu Miu and Prada dresses

These three looks stand at the entrance of the exhibition

“Baz and Miuccia have always connected on their shared fascination with finding modern ways of releasing classic and historical references from the shackles of the past,” explains Martin

The exhibit will be on display at the Prada New York Epicenter through May 12 and is open to the public until it travels to the Prada Tokyo Epicenter and the IFC Mall in Shanghai

Florence Welch, who sings on the movie's soundtrack, joined the at the opening of the New York exhibit-wearing Prada, of course!

