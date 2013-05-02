Inside the Party: The Great Gatsby Costumes by Prada & Miu Miu Go on Display

If you weren’t already eagerly awaiting Baz Luhrmann’s film adaptation of The Great Gatsby, the utterly decadent costumes designed by Miuccia Prada and Catherine Martin will completely lure you in. Prada, who first collaborated with Luhrmann on Romeo + Juliet, selected garments from prior collections that already had 1920s elements and re-styled them for each of the two balls that take place in the movie. The gorgeous result is a bespoke collection displayed not only in the movie (in theaters May 10) but also the new exhibition, Catherine Martin and Miuccia Prada Dress Gatsby at the Prada Epicenter in Soho. It marks the first time ever that Prada and Miu Miu garments are housed under the same roof, and we were there to see the exquisite sequin, crystal, and pearl-encrusted costumes up close at the New York opening, along with Prada-clad guests Florence Welch, Katy Perry, the film’s stars Carey Mulligan and Isla Fisher, and the collaborators Catherine Martin and Miuccia Prada. In the novel, F. Scott Fitzgerald transformed parties into characters themselves, and Prada was able to do the same with the exhibit. Mirroring the lavishness of the costumes, the downtown space is decorated with custom Gatsby wallpaper, screens with behind-the-scenes montages, and cases of ornate accessories. “I wish I could have been in the movie just to wear that costume,” we heard one guest whisper to another. We’ve never wanted to be Daisy Buchanan more.

The exhibit will be on display at the Soho Epicenter through May 12 and then travels to Prada’s Tokyo Epicenter store and the IFC Mall in Shanghai. Click to see more photos.

