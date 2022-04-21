The Cutest, Easiest Outfit Ideas to Wear This Summer, According to Celebrities and Fashion Influencers
If you have an active social media account, there's little chance you haven't heard about the return of festival season, which has finally commenced after a two-year hiatus. That's two years without concerts in the desert, two years without an Instagram feed filled with festival uniforms (crochet, fringe, cowboy boots, and the like), and two years without Revolve Festival, the star-studded and influencer-loved event that takes place alongside (but not in affiliation with) Coachella, complete with parties and A-list performances of its own.
Festival-going may be about the music at its core, but Revolve — the famous, social-media first retailer — ensures that its two-day soirée also marks the unofficial launch of summer fashion. After all, following a weekend of mini skirts, crop tops, and bodycon dresses, there's simply no turning back once it's over.
Although complaints around the event have since surfaced online, with some influencers sharing stories of disorganization, others have said they had a different experience — one filled with beauty and fashion activations, refreshments from Erewhon, and performances from artists like Jack Harlow and Migos. InStyle was also in attendance, catching up with some of the biggest names in the entertainment and fashion industries, and getting the inside scoop on what they can't wait to wear this summer.
We gathered their best summer outfit ideas, 2022 trends, and fashion tips, ahead — all of which will surely handy in the near future.
Peyton List
Actress Peyton List arrived at Revolve Festival in pastel purple eye makeup, which really popped against her trendy yet simplistic white outfit.
"I feel like there is such a different style depending on what city you're in," the Pley Beauty founder told InStyle when discussing her summer fashion choices. "Whenever I travel for work, I end up becoming a different girl. When I'm in Los Angeles, I love long, flowy dresses, just because it's like, 100 degrees there."
List said that she reaches for options from LoveShackFancy and Zimmerman, and added that pants are also part of her summer rotation.
"I also love high waisted linen pants," she said. "Anything that's not too tight."
Rickey Thompson
"This year, I really wanted to go for something chill and fashionable," mega-influencer Rickey Thompson told us when speaking about his look. In this case, "chill" meant a black leather jacket by Noid, featuring unapologetically bold shoulders, along with matching split-hem pants with lace up details and silver hardware.
While the statement look isn't what most would throw on for a low-effort day, it is right in line with Thompson's vibe for the upcoming season, which includes all-black ensembles and a lot of Rick Owens, all with risque attributes.
"The summer is giving no clothes, honestly," Thompson said with a laugh. "Shorts, cutouts — I just want to show the body."
Karrueche Tran
If you're compiling a list of style stars to watch, actress and model Karrueche Tran should be at the top. Known for rocking everything from new, cutting-edge to designers to major 'It' brands of the moment (Ambush, Ottolinge, and Miaou are some the Daytime Emmy winner's favorites), every outfit includes exciting elements — much like the chunky, steel-toed boots that completed Tran's festival look.
"I have fun mixing different textures and different styles, and I'm all about being sexy and comfortable," she told InStyle about her fashion choices. "I like corsets with baggy jeans or a mini skirt, and a lot of DIY — taking something like a white tank and cropping it."
Remi Bader
For influencer Remi Bader, comfort is a must when it comes to summer outfits — which is likely why the TikTok sensation spent the weekend in sneakers, pairing them with a sheer maxi dress (above) and a mesh set, both from Camila Coelho
"I'm not throwing on heels or heeled combat boots just to look cool. It's not happening," said Bader. She also told InStyle that, while many may be waiting for the green light to hop into a pair of jean shorts, she would rather avoid them (Bader said she only feels comfortable in jean shorts from a small number of brands, such as Good American).
"Even in the summer, I'll wear long jeans — probably baggy ones with a crop top and cute mules," she said. Even still, Bader, who is launching her own Remi x Revolve collection, does have plans to rock a specific color this season. Right now, she's all about accents in any shade of green — think heels, a handbag, or a lightweight blazer.
Olivia Culpo
By colorblocking her bright green, Amanda Uprichard skirt with a bright orange bag, Olivia Culpo stood out in the crowd at Revolve's event. Speaking with InStyle, she said she'll be taking a similar approach to summer dressing this year.
"This summer is all about color, so I'll be going for colorful pieces that are simple yet sexy," Culpo told us.
However, when the influencer and entrepreneur isn't drenched in saturated hues, a more muted color palette may take its place. "I also love to wear white in the summer," said Culpo. "Always."