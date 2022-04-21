The Cutest, Easiest Outfit Ideas to Wear This Summer, According to Celebrities and Fashion Influencers

Peyton List

Actress Peyton List arrived at Revolve Festival in pastel purple eye makeup, which really popped against her trendy yet simplistic white outfit.

"I feel like there is such a different style depending on what city you're in," the Pley Beauty founder told InStyle when discussing her summer fashion choices. "Whenever I travel for work, I end up becoming a different girl. When I'm in Los Angeles, I love long, flowy dresses, just because it's like, 100 degrees there."

List said that she reaches for options from LoveShackFancy and Zimmerman, and added that pants are also part of her summer rotation.

"I also love high waisted linen pants," she said. "Anything that's not too tight."