You'll Find The Best African Fashion Brands on This One Website

It's easy to get into a habit of shopping at the same retail giants over and over again. But, trust us, you're not doing your wardrobe any favors, and you're actually missing out on all of those special, up-and-coming brands. The best ones are usually really hard to find. If you're lucky, you might scroll past one on Instagram, but that takes some serious time commitment and thumb strength. One suggestion: Head to Industrie Africa website.

It's like a digital showroom filled with the best contemporary brands Africa has to offer. And many of these brands would otherwise go unnoticed if not for this site. Not only can you browse through collections, but you can also learn details—like where items are produced and if the brand is sustainable. As you're browsing through the brands from around the continent, you can also filter by country. Or if you're on the prowl for a leather handbag or a poplin blouse, you can narrow things down based on a specific product category.

There's a lot of chic goodies on Industrie Africa's website, from swimsuits to black tie worthy dresses. But we've dropped our favorite brands below to get you started.

