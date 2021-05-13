So Many Top Models Are Dressing Like Ice Cream Cones Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've scrolled through Instagram at all over the past few months, your feed probably looks a little something like this: A series of influencer images that feature over-the-top outfits, full of clashing prints, patterns, and colors. But more recently, the Internet's favorite It-girls have been taking a more subdued approach to getting dressed in the morning — and their outfits kind of resemble ice cream cones. The chilled-out look (pun intended!) is right on-trend for summer 2021.

I first noticed the shift from maximalism to a super-minimalist vibe when I saw that Kendall Jenner had posted a series of images wearing white and beige-toned pieces by The Row. The Olsen-twin founded brand has become synonymous with a form of hyper-luxury that consists of simple yet extremely well-tailored basics, which are almost exclusively available in shades of black, white, and cream.

Kendall Jenner Credit: Gotham/GC Images

As far as summer looks go, Jenner's outfit is pretty great. It's also super easy to master and created using staple pieces that many already own and have loved for years, such as a boxy white T-shirt, a pleated pair of khaki pants, and an oversized white button-down worn open over top.

And it seems I wasn't the only one who loved the getup. Not long after Jenner posted the images, fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore, quite literally, the exact same pieces in her own Instagram photos. While it's not uncommon for two celebrities to wear the same items or even the same designer, the fact that both women were spotted wearing the same outfit within such a short time frame was cause for pause.

Even Hailey Bieber put her own spin on the trend recently, styling a long tan trench coat with a coordinating pair of wide-leg khaki pants, a white tee, and New Balance sneakers.

Is maximalism officially over, just as quickly as it started? Well, no — but this minimal, ice cream cone look is a much easier vibe to embrace.

First, break out a simple white button-down or T-shirt. I prefer one that fits a little oversized, but the choice is up to you. Then, some khaki trousers will complete this celeb-approved combination — but these pants aren't the same ones you wore in middle school. Try a pair with a high waist and an oversized fit, instead (think pleating at the waist and a longer leg length). Finish off the crisp, clean look some strappy black or white sandals and voila! You're on top of the trend, just like your favorite supermodels.

J.Crew Relaxed-Fit Washed Cotton Poplin Shirt

Mango Oversize Poplin Shirt

Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Resort Shirt

Zara Oversized Linen Shirt

Uniqlo U Airism Cotton Oversized Crew Neck T-Shirt

Everlane The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Pocket Tee

H&M Creased Pants

Princess Polly Amalia Pants Beige

ASOS Design Curve Chino Trousers in Stone

& Other Stories Slim Silk Press Crease Trousers