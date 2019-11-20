Hunter’s Record-Breaking Coat Is Being Compared to a Stylish Sleeping Bag — And It’s Selling Out Fast

Image zoom Courtesy

If you've been paying attention to fall/winter trends for the last couple of years, then you already know that puffer coats are having a moment. This year, so many brands released their own version of the warm trend, but only a few stand out in the crowd.

Right now, Hunter's Original Long Puffer Coat is getting a lot of buzz. According to the brand, sales for the entire Hunter puffer collection have grown 1,162% this year. Its most popular, ultra-warm style is already selling out fast.

This is one of those long puffers that can stand up to really frigid temperatures, thanks to its Thermolite synthetic fill. One fan explained how cozy she felt in the review section by writing, "Love love love this coat! It’s so incredibly warm and well worth the money."

The brand claims that it's made to be worn in temperatures as low as -13 degrees, and one shopper says it gets her through even colder conditions. "I live in Wisconsin," she explains in the review section. "This means I need a coat that’ll protect me from the -20+ cold. This coat will."

All of that warmth doesn't equal bulk: The Hunter coat has a nicely streamlined silhouette. "When I saw it online, I was immediately drawn to the sleek, yet dramatic, design," a fan of the puffer writes. "As soon as it arrived, I tried it on, and it's perfect. It will keep me warm and stylish all winter."

Of course, Hunter made sure the coats were waterproof, too. "First time I wore it, I got caught in light rain and it was great," another shopper explains. And it has a fleece-lined hoodie, lined pockets, and zippers on the sides of the hem.

Shop Now: Hunter Originals Long Puffer Coat, $275; hunterboots.com.

With all of those features for only $275, it sounds like a dream winter coat to me.