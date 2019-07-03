This Rarely Happens, But Hunter Just Drastically Dropped the Price on Its Popular Boots

Image zoom HunterBoots/Instagram

There aren't too many people who get excited about rainy days. Well, maybe those who have a few Hunter items in their closet. There's something about the waterproof styles that makes getting dressed on even the gloomiest days a bit more fun. Even celebs like Reese Witherspoon have brightened up a rainy day with a pair of yellow Hunter boots.

The popular wellies will usually set you back around $150, but this 4th of July, you can find tall boots for as low as $90 because the brand is doing something it rarely does: hosting a blowout sale. And the deals are kicking off a day early on July 3rd.

The sale section is up to 40 percent off, and Hunter is also offering an extra 10 percent off of a few full-price items, too — like colorful rain jackets, sturdy umbrellas, and — you guessed it — those popular rain boots. You don't even have to enter a promo code, as discounts will be automatically applied when you check out. If you're still in need of some waterproof summer options, now's your chance to get them for much less. Pool-perfect slides and flip-flops are up to 25 percent of in Hunter's summer sale section.

