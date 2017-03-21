How to Style Your Spring Trench Coat

There are certain items every woman should have in her closet, and the trench coat is one of them. Originally made famous by the glamorous Jackie O, this lightweight coat is the key piece you need during a time of transitional weather, possible downpours, and damp, chilly nights. Go preppy in a navy trench, bold in an olive green option, or sexy in a long silk version that can be worn during the day with jeans or at night with a silk slip dress. Scroll through as we show you how to wear the trench coat this spring.

VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear a Silk Trench Coat