Pajama Dressing: Three Tips for Perfecting the Relaxed Look

From bed to runway to the red carpet, pajamas are seeing daylight more than ever. "There's something deliciously louche about wearing PJs in public (think: Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner in the '60s with his silky smoking jacket)," Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary says in the August issue of InStyle (on newsstands now). We've taken her tips and style inspiration from the stars to show how you can venture out in sleepwear—and pull it off. Click through to see silky and lush pajama pieces that are too lovely to be worn only at night. Flip to page 120 of the August issue -- or download it on your tablet -- to learn more.

