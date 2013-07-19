Pajama Dressing: Three Tips for Perfecting the Relaxed Look

Photo Image Press; Courtesy Photo (2); Time Inc Photo Studio
Andrea Cheng
Jul 19, 2013 @ 4:30 pm

From bed to runway to the red carpet, pajamas are seeing daylight more than ever. "There's something deliciously louche about wearing PJs in public (think: Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner in the '60s with his silky smoking jacket)," Fashion Director Cindy Weber Cleary says in the August issue of InStyle (on newsstands now). We've taken her tips and style inspiration from the stars to show how you can venture out in sleepwear—and pull it off. Click through to see silky and lush pajama pieces that are too lovely to be worn only at night. Flip to page 120 of the August issue -- or download it on your tablet -- to learn more.

1 of 12 Frank Russo/Photo Image Press

Tip 1: Choose the Right Fabrics

Not just any old robe or pajamas make the cut. Forget cozy flannels and terry cloth-satiny fabrics take it to a sophisticated level, like Sophia Bush's two-piece Smythe set. For a less full-on take on the trend, opt for velvet slippers inspired by menswear. Click through to shop them all.
2 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Aldo

Look for an embellished pair to turn heads.

$45; aldoshoes.com.
3 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Steve Madden

Black goes with everything. Slip into these loafers for a stylish alternative to ballet flats.

$80; stevemadden.com.
4 of 12 Courtesy Photo

C. Wonder

Or try slipping into a printed velvet corduroy pair for some pizazz.

$128; cwonder.com.
5 of 12 RAMEY PHOTO

Tip 2: Mix Up the Pieces

Break up the look by pairing one fluid piece with something more structured, especially for day. A silky pajama-style shirt is sharp with a pencil skirt or slim trousers. Try cuffed skinnies, like Kate Bosworth, for a more casual look.
6 of 12 Time Inc Photo Studio

Club Monaco

Try this grid-print silk pajama-inspired top with white bottoms for a summery spin.

$140; clubmonaco.com.
7 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Zara

A floral print against a dark hue takes the pajama trend in a more upscale direction.

$40; zara.com.
8 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Eberjey

This cropped pajama top with hot pink piping embodies two trends in one.

$58; journelle.com.
9 of 12 Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Tip 3: Keep One Element Refined

One element of your outfit should be refined, whether it’s a high heel, a bold necklace, or a perfectly done nude lip. No smeared mascara or bedhead! Diane Kruger styled her silk Prabal Gurung pants with a midriff-baring top and stilettos.
10 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Wren

Inject some playfulness with a blue-and-white botanical print.

$155; shoplesnouvelles.com.
11 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Joe Fresh

Subdued pants make it more safe for work. Pair them with a blouse and blazer.

$29; joefresh.com.
12 of 12 Courtesy Photo

J. Crew

Pull on a sporty color-block design for a modern spin.

$70; jcrew.com.

