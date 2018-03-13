How To Wear Leggings to Work

To wear leggings outside of the house or not to wear leggings outside of the house? That is the question!

"NOT," is how I personally would have responded in the past. Wearing leggings anywhere outside of your home or the gym seams lazy and unreasonable, right? But then I tried it. I wore a thicker legging made from a fancier material and paired it with a long, black blazer. And, voila! I found my most favorite outfit.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Wearing leggings, stretch pants, and the like, outside of your house or gym is all about how you style them. Here, five tricks to making the coziest pant office-appropriate.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own