18 Reasons Why Bodysuits Are the New Crop Top

For the past few years crop tops have had the monopoly on avoiding the pesky problem of having to tuck in a shirt and ruining the entire silhouette of a look. Well, I won’t say that we have exhausted the crop top because there will always be a place for it, but I will say that it’s probably a little tired. So I am proposing we give the crop top a break for the time being and focus on its equally functional cousin, the bodysuit! Bodysuits are a wonderful way to also achieve a seamless and sexy silhouette with no risk of becoming undone. It really is the most convenient of clothing items (until you need to use the restroom, of course)—just ask celebrity mega babes Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski. For some extra style points, you can turn your swimwear into street-wear like Selena Gomez did this summer with her Solid and Striped one piece in New York City. Click through at the top for 18 ways to get the look.

RELATED: 4 Bodysuits You Need in Your Closet