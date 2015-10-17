6 Ways to Wear Your Summer Dresses In Fall

French Select
Caroline Vazzana
Oct 17, 2015 @ 4:45 pm

Just because the temperatures have dropped doesn’t mean we’re willing to call it quits on our summer wardrobes already. How many of us splurged on a breezy little dress in May, but now feel it’s not seasonally appropriate? Guilty!

A great way to get more mileage out of your summer wares is to layer, layer, layer. From white button-downs to tees, below are six ways to give your favorite wispy frocks a second life. 

GET FITTED (above)

This fun spaghetti strapped number is transformed by adding a turtleneck. The trick here is to pair a fitted dress with an undershirt that is equally as fitted. The sleek, black color elevates the entire look. 

1 of 5 Getty Images Europe

Break Out a Plain White Tee

Make a simple white t-shirt more fashion forward by pairing it with a striped, collegiate-style dress. A camel overcoat adds an extra layer of warmth.

2 of 5 Getty Images Europe

Go For A Tonal Approach

A minimal oxford under a dress in a similar hue seamlessly gives the illusion of a one-piece wonder. Embellished heels are your statement here. 

3 of 5 Getty Images Europe

Add Unexpected Pieces

Give onlookers something to talk about with unusual pieces layered together. A blouse and pants in a contrasting texture add depth (but no bulk) to this suede dress. The key is to keep everything streamlined and tailored. 

4 of 5 French Select

Pump Up the Volume

Play up this dress's full skirt by pairing it with a dramatically-sleeved top. To channel your inner street style star, just add sneakers.

5 of 5 French Select

Be Detail-Oriented

A traditional black dress finds new ground with a tattoo-sleeved blouse layered underneath.

