How to Wear a Sheer Top, If You're Not Ready to Free the Nipple

Sheer designs are definitely having a moment in fashion. The skin-exposing tops have actually been trending for a couple of seasons now. But lately, celebrities have been taking the see-through looks to the next level and rocking them without bras and flashing their goodies. It doesn't matter if they are on the red carpet or running errands, stars are letting their nipples be free indeed.

It's definitely liberating to see so many stars being carefree, but some of us just aren't ready to introduce our tatas to the world. No need to worry, though. There are a ton of layering techniques that will reveal a little bit of skin while still keeping the right areas concealed.

Not sure where to start? Check out some of our stylish layering ideas below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Alec Plaid Slipdress

Pair a long-sleeve mesh top with a simple slip dress for a cool-girl twist.

Rails $92 (Originally $138) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Elbow Patch Knit Blazer

Use the sides of a blazer to keep your girls hidden.

Halogen $70 (Originally $108) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Faux Leather Longline Bralette

Add a tough edge to your sheer look by topping it off with a leather bralette.

Leith $39 (Originally $59) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Intimately FP Move Along Racerback Bodysuit

Cover up with a plunging bodysuit underneath your see-through blouse.

Free People $30 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Wild Meadow Triangle Bralette

Layer up with a floral bra that will add dimension to a solid, sheer blouse.

Topshop $40 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Cross Back Camisole

Keep things interesting with an open-back camisole.

Missguided $39 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Double Take lace-paneled stretch bandeau bra

Slip a bandeau bra on for a look that will still show off your waist.

Commando $55 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Lima One Shoulder Crop Top

Layer up with a an off-the-shoulder number for an instantly elegant style moment.

AQ/AQ $109 (Originally $133) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Irene off-the-shoulder printed cotton-blend poplin top

Rock a bold bustier over your sheer top to make a chic statement.

Caroline Constas $485 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Plunge Bralette with Lace Neckline

Pair your sheer top with a lace-trim bralette.

Mae $18 SHOP NOW

