How to Wear an Oversize Shirt with a Midi Skirt and Sneakers

At the recent Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week: Australia in Sydney, this chic street style star caught our eye. Though the button down shirt and skirt combo is nothing new (it usually serves as an easy office appropriate ensemble), this particular pairing shows us how the look can feel fresh all over again. Update your classic staples by playing with proportions. Opt for a voluminous oxford with a more utilitarian midi skirt instead of a pencil style. Keep the casual vibe going by pairing back the look to sneakers instead of a heel—your feet will thank you. An everyday black belt serves as a necessary waist cincher to show off your shape, while a patterned bandana adds visual interest to this overall neutral look. Many of these items are mandatory wardrobe staples, so they're probably already in your closet, but if not, shop the pieces below.