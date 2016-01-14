6 Easy Ways to Break Out of Your All-Black Style Rut
The only thing worse than shoveling a snow-filled driveway this winter is falling into a style rut. On days when temperatures drop below freezing, and we find ourselves gravitating toward an all-black ensemble, it can be hard to keep your fashion game strong.
So in an attempt to salvage our picked through wardrobe, we turned to our favorite street style stars for a simple way to change up our trusty winter uniform. From swapping out your plain black mini skirt for a printed option, to throwing on an oversize colorful coat, these outfits require minimal effort, but will give you extra stylish results. Ahead, six fail-safe ways to break out of your all-black style rut this season.
CONSIDER WHAT'S UNDERNEATH
Change up a traditional suit by layering a colorful camisole underneath. This way you can still stick to your all black roots, but also give onlookers a glimpse of color.
GO FOR THE UNEXPECTED
Make your black basics more exciting by pairing them with colorful pieces, like a purple mini-bag and army green blazer.
ADD A BOLD TOPPER
Still not ready to part from your all-black uniform? In that case, simply layer an oversize coat in a bright hue on top.
LOOK FOR EYE-CATCHING ADORNMENTS
Add plush fur accents in head-turning colors to add some playful texture to your uniform.
Be Detail-Oriented
A traditional black bomber finds new ground with edgy tattoo-like sleeves.