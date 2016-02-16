14 Blazer Outfit Ideas That Will Have You Saying 'Wait, Why Didn't I Think of That?'
Our closet can easily be separated into two different categories: statement-making pieces, such as a puff-sleeves or neon pants, and wardrobe staples. It's items such as T-shirts and jeans that balance out our outfits, coming in handy nearly every time we get dressed. However, it's possible that there's nothing as versatile or easy to wear as a good ol' classic blazer.
In fact, it's hard to think of an outfit that wouldn't work with a sleek, structured navy jacket, or benefit from a splash of color provided by a printed option. A blazer can easily elevate a pair of leggings, but at the same time, seamlessly layer over a gown at a fancy event.
Given that you likely already own one of these babies (or five), we're rounding up 13 easy yet head-turning ways to wear a blazer, ahead.
With Jeans and a Tee
One of the best blazer tricks out there is using this layer to amp up any outfit — even everyday jeans and T-shirts. Try a pastel option, which will be more eye-catching and unexpected than neutral colors.
With a Pair of Shorts
Just because it's summer doesn't mean you need to leave this layering staple at home. Blazers double as the perfect light jacket to shrug on when things cool off at night.
Over a Mini Dress
Or, a maxi. If your outfit feels incomplete, blazers can provide that little something extra.
With a Matching Bottom
The same idea as a suit just with your own items. If you're looking to dress things up, try a midi skirt instead of slacks.
As a Dress
If you own an oversized blazer (or, say, shopping the closet of a significant other who's a bit bigger than you), style it like a mini dress. You can add a belt to define your waist, or keep a pair of bike shorts underneath to provide more coverage.
Over a Bralette
If you're looking to show some skin, layer your blazer over a bralette or crop top. This look can be sexy if you leave your jacket open, but a few buttoned buttons will turn it into a more subtle statement.
As a Contrasting Piece
Play around with colors. If your blazer is dark, try pairing it with a light outfit, such as a cream shirt and khaki pants.
With a Simple Skirt
It's another outfit that goes from 'meh' to 'whoa' with one quick fix. A patterned blazer paired with solid pieces will really amp up your whole look.
With Neutral Pieces
If you really want to have fun, play around with volume and texture. Try a peplum blazer and style it with a leather pair of pants.
Styled With Leggings
The happy medium between comfy and put-together. A blazer has the ability to truly transform casual pieces.
Over a Sweatsuit
Yes, even sweats and loungewear benefit from the addition of a blazer — especially if you stick to a single color scheme. A look like this will come across as sleek, rather than super casual.
Over a Jumpsuit
Hot tip: A blazer that goes past your hips has the ability to lengthen your body and won't cut you off in an awkward place.
Under a Coat
Should your winter jacket be a little too light for a chilly day, a blazer will not only provide warmth, but add a fashion-forward touch, too.
With a Gown
Instead of reaching for a shawl or a leather jacket, try a blazer. It's a more elevated and modern option for formal events.