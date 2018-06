The summer season is slowly coming to an end. However, that doesn't mean you should store your warm-weather essentials just yet—some of your favorite staples can seamlessly transition from summer to fall. To that end, we picked out three of our favorite pieces from the closing season—the slip dress, T-shirt, and printed skirt—and asked Jodi Arnold, Eloquii's creative director, to share her expert tips on what we should buy for fall to mix with these lightweight faves.