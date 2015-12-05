You'll Never Run Out of Solutions for How to Tie a Scarf with This Easy Guide
Sure, we love our puffer coats and fuzzy bags, but if you ask us, no winter wardrobe is truly complete without the addition of a scarf. Aside from providing warmth, this accessory is often our outfit's missing piece, adding interest, color, or even a fun print. However, there are numerous ways for how to tie a scarf, and each twist or knot has the ability to transform a look, taking it from meh to whoa.
All in all, we've discovered a total of 18 ways to tie a scarf — which sure feels like a lot for such a tiny piece of material. We've also created a handy step-by-step guide using GIFs, showing you exactly how to play around with your average 30'' x 80'' design like a pro.
So, if you're hoping to go beyond that simple drape, read on for a few fun ways for how to tie a scarf, helping you make the most out of this little extra all season long.
The Basic Drape
Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck and let it hang.
Belted Drape
Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck and let it hang.
Step 2: Fasten a skinny belt over the scarf at the waist.
The Toss
Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck.
Step 2: Toss one end over the opposite shoulder.
The Reverse Drape
Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck and let it hang.
Step 2: Toss one end of the scarf over one shoulder.
Step 3: Toss the other end over the opposite shoulder.
The Front Tie
Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck and let it hang.
Step 2: Cross and tie the two ends in the center. Adjust so that one is layered over the other, and fluff.
The Basic Loop
Step 1: Drape the scarf unevenly around your neck (the short end should hit the chest area).
Step 2: Loop the longer end around your neck twice before letting it hang.
Knotted Basic Loop
Step 1: Drape the scarf unevenly around your neck (the short end should hit the chest area).
Step 2: Loop the longer end around your neck twice before letting it hang.
Step 3: Jauntily tie the two ends off to the side.
Tucked-In Basic Loop
Step 1: Drape the scarf unevenly around your neck (the short end should hit the chest area).
Step 2: Loop the longer end around your neck twice before letting it hang.
Step 3: Cross the two ends and tuck them under the loop.
The Loop Through
Step 1: Fold your scarf in half and drape around your neck.
Step 2: Feed both ends through the loop and pull through.
The Neckerchief
Step 1: Halve the scarf twice, so that it's a rectangle.
Step 2: Fold the square diagonally for a triangular shape.
Step 3: Take the two ends located on the longest side of the triangle and tie it around your neck.
The Faux Infinity
Step 1: Knot the two opposite corners of the scarf together to create a circle.
Step 2: Swing it over your head (with the knot at the back) twice.
The Head Scarf
Step 1: Spread out the fabric and drape it over your head.
Step 2: Toss one end over one shoulder.
Step 3: Throw the remaining end across the other shoulder.
The Wrap
Step 1: Treat your scarf like a shawl—spread out the fabric and wrap it evenly around both shoulders.
Step 2: Leave one end across your body. Throw the other one across the opposite shoulder.
The Wrap Without Tails
Step 1: Treat your scarf like a shawl—spread out the fabric and wrap it evenly around both shoulders.
Step 2: Tuck one corner underneath the scarf behind the opposite shoulder.
Step 3: Throw the remaining end across the other shoulder.
The Figure 8
Step 1: Fold your scarf in half and drape around your neck.
Step 2: Feed the top end through the loop.
Step 3: Twist the loop to create a second hole.
Step 4: Feed the bottom end through the second hole. Adjust accordingly.
The Neck-Tie
Step 1: Drape the scarf around your neck. Make sure one end is longer than the other (the longer side will be the one to create the knot).
Step 2: Bring the longer end behind and then over the shorter end to create a makeshift loop.
Step 3. Feed the longer end up and into this loop to form a knot. Tighten the knot and push up (like a tie).
Loop with Neck-Tie
Step 1: Loop the scarf around your neck once. Make sure one end is longer than the other (the longer side will be the one to create the knot).
Step 2: Bring the longer end behind and then over the shorter end to create a makeshift loop.
Step 3. Feed the longer end up and into this loop to form a knot. Tighten the knot and push up (like a tie).
The Pretzel
Step 1: Fold your scarf in half and drape around your neck.
Step 2: Feed the top end through the loop.
Step 3. Take the bottom end and bring it up over and through that same loop.