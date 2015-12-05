You'll Never Run Out of Solutions for How to Tie a Scarf with This Easy Guide

Sure, we love our puffer coats and fuzzy bags, but if you ask us, no winter wardrobe is truly complete without the addition of a scarf. Aside from providing warmth, this accessory is often our outfit's missing piece, adding interest, color, or even a fun print. However, there are numerous ways for how to tie a scarf, and each twist or knot has the ability to transform a look, taking it from meh to whoa.

All in all, we've discovered a total of 18 ways to tie a scarf — which sure feels like a lot for such a tiny piece of material. We've also created a handy step-by-step guide using GIFs, showing you exactly how to play around with your average 30'' x 80'' design like a pro.

So, if you're hoping to go beyond that simple drape, read on for a few fun ways for how to tie a scarf, helping you make the most out of this little extra all season long.