You'll Never Run Out of Solutions for How to Tie a Scarf with This Easy Guide

By Andrea Cheng and Samantha Sutton Updated Nov 09, 2021 @ 12:00 pm
Sure, we love our puffer coats and fuzzy bags, but if you ask us, no winter wardrobe is truly complete without the addition of a scarf. Aside from providing warmth, this accessory is often our outfit's missing piece, adding interest, color, or even a fun print. However, there are numerous ways for how to tie a scarf, and each twist or knot has the ability to transform a look, taking it from meh to whoa.

All in all, we've discovered a total of 18 ways to tie a scarf — which sure feels like a lot for such a tiny piece of material. We've also created a handy step-by-step guide using GIFs, showing you exactly how to play around with your average 30'' x 80'' design like a pro.

So, if you're hoping to go beyond that simple drape, read on for a few fun ways for how to tie a scarf, helping you make the most out of this little extra all season long.

The Basic Drape

Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck and let it hang. 

Belted Drape

Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck and let it hang. 

Step 2: Fasten a skinny belt over the scarf at the waist. 

The Toss

Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck.

Step 2: Toss one end over the opposite shoulder. 

The Reverse Drape

Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck and let it hang. 

Step 2: Toss one end of the scarf over one shoulder.

Step 3: Toss the other end over the opposite shoulder. 

The Front Tie

Step 1: Drape the scarf evenly around your neck and let it hang. 

Step 2: Cross and tie the two ends in the center. Adjust so that one is layered over the other, and fluff.

The Basic Loop

Step 1: Drape the scarf unevenly around your neck (the short end should hit the chest area).

Step 2: Loop the longer end around your neck twice before letting it hang.

Knotted Basic Loop

Step 1: Drape the scarf unevenly around your neck (the short end should hit the chest area).

Step 2: Loop the longer end around your neck twice before letting it hang.

Step 3: Jauntily tie the two ends off to the side.

Tucked-In Basic Loop

Step 1: Drape the scarf unevenly around your neck (the short end should hit the chest area).

Step 2: Loop the longer end around your neck twice before letting it hang.

Step 3: Cross the two ends and tuck them under the loop. 

The Loop Through

Step 1: Fold your scarf in half and drape around your neck.

Step 2: Feed both ends through the loop and pull through.

The Neckerchief

Step 1: Halve the scarf twice, so that it's a rectangle. 

Step 2: Fold the square diagonally for a triangular shape. 

Step 3: Take the two ends located on the longest side of the triangle and tie it around your neck. 

The Faux Infinity

Step 1: Knot the two opposite corners of the scarf together to create a circle. 

Step 2: Swing it over your head (with the knot at the back) twice.

The Head Scarf

Step 1: Spread out the fabric and drape it over your head. 

Step 2: Toss one end over one shoulder.

Step 3: Throw the remaining end across the other shoulder.

The Wrap

Step 1: Treat your scarf like a shawl—spread out the fabric and wrap it evenly around both shoulders. 

Step 2: Leave one end across your body. Throw the other one across the opposite shoulder. 

The Wrap Without Tails

Step 1: Treat your scarf like a shawl—spread out the fabric and wrap it evenly around both shoulders. 

Step 2: Tuck one corner underneath the scarf behind the opposite shoulder.

Step 3: Throw the remaining end across the other shoulder.

The Figure 8

Step 1: Fold your scarf in half and drape around your neck. 

Step 2: Feed the top end through the loop. 

Step 3: Twist the loop to create a second hole.

Step 4: Feed the bottom end through the second hole. Adjust accordingly. 

The Neck-Tie

Step 1: Drape the scarf around your neck. Make sure one end is longer than the other (the longer side will be the one to create the knot).

Step 2: Bring the longer end behind and then over the shorter end to create a makeshift loop. 

Step 3. Feed the longer end up and into this loop to form a knot. Tighten the knot and push up (like a tie). 

Loop with Neck-Tie

Step 1: Loop the scarf around your neck once. Make sure one end is longer than the other (the longer side will be the one to create the knot).

Step 2: Bring the longer end behind and then over the shorter end to create a makeshift loop. 

Step 3. Feed the longer end up and into this loop to form a knot. Tighten the knot and push up (like a tie). 

The Pretzel

Step 1: Fold your scarf in half and drape around your neck. 

Step 2: Feed the top end through the loop. 

Step 3. Take the bottom end and bring it up over and through that same loop. 

