How to Make Your Non-Chic Puffer the Chicest Thing Ever

Courtesy Topshop
I know what you're thinking: that right up there is a straight up marshmallow coat. I know what else you're thinking: I need it. Puffer coats are a non-negotiable essential when it comes to surviving the ice apocalypse year after year. You know it. Your mom knows it. Everyone knows it. And kudos to you for making the notoriously unattractive garment an everyday essential despite it being, well, notoriously unattractive. But if you're looking to up the ante with your down coat this winter, then read on for three ways to reimagine the puffer (because thermodynamic insulation can be chic, too).