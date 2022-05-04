8 Ways to Wear a Sheer Lace Dress, According to Stylists

When news got around that sheer clothing was making a comeback in 2022, I damn near wept. Transparent attire completed the trifecta of the most questionable fashion trends of my childhood, sitting pretty (albeit mockingly) next to low-rise jeans and dramatic cutouts. "Whatever happened to less is more?" I thought as I stared, lovingly, at my comfortable, yet cute athleisure tops and millennial mom jeans. Then, I was introduced to the sheer lace dress, and my conservative way of thinking went out the window.

To quote the Jonas Brothers, I'm a sucker — for lace. Lace dresses, lace blouses, skirts with lace details, I'm obsessed and have plenty of pieces in my wardrobe to prove it. One of which, in fact, is a hot pink, sheer lace dress. I thrifted it a few years back and have been using it, exclusively, as a swimsuit cover-up. It never occurred to me to wear it as a going-out outfit; I didn't even know what to wear under sheer clothing, let alone how to style them.

But then I saw Vanessa Hudgens' sheer lace dress at the Valentino fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. She wore it over a pair of hot pants, and the subtle sexiness of the look caught my attention. Up until then, dressing in anything see-through — beyond the parameters of a beach town, pool, or music festival fashion —wasn't something I ever imagined myself doing. Now, I want in on the trend. Especially after it popped up at the 2022 Met Gala, too.

That being said, I'm hardly someone bold enough to dress outside my comfort zone without a little guidance. So if you, like me, want to don a sheer lace dress, but don't know how to style the see-through frock, I asked a few stylists to offer their best tips, below.