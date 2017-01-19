4 Chic Outfits That Prove Bodysuits Work For Every Occasion

To bodysuit or not to bodysuit? That is the ultimate question when considering the one-piece garment’s pros and cons. Let’s review: the pros to donning a bodysuit are 1). it’s essential for smooth layering, 2) it achieves a slimming effect, and 3) it can make you feel like a superhero (like Clark Kent, except instead of wearing a skin-tight Superman costume in the name of justice, you’re sporting a fitted, turtleneck bodysuit in the name of fashion). The biggest con to wearing a bodysuit is, well, let’s just keep it short and sweet: bathrooms.

Anyway, if you choose to believe in the power of bodysuits, then you’ve come to the right place. From a night out on the town to a day at the office, here are 4 chic ways to style this total outfit-making garment.