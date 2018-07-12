Here's How to Get Early Access to Nordstrom's Biggest Sale

When I say there's no sale like a Nordstrom sale, that's not an exaggeration, people. I'm still picking myself off of the floor from the last sale, which included discounted Gucci. Uh-huh, it was that good. Now, it's time to get ready for the retailer's biggest event of the year: the Anniversary Sale.

The discounts won't officially be open to the public until July 20. But if you're a Nordstrom cardholder, you can start shopping July 12. Don't cry if you don't have a Nordstrom card. It's not too late to apply. And if you're thinking you don't need another credit card, you're wrong because the best items always sell out during the pre-sale.

Stop wasting time reading this and head to Nordstrom now to apply for the card. And if you're a lucky one who already has one, you can shop our favorite styles below.

Remember Meghan Markle's off-the-shoulder top? The same brand created this version below, and it's a fraction of the price.

Looking for sunglasses that will instantly turn you into a street style star? Here you go.

And now's the perfect time to try that lipstick that, literally, every celeb in Hollywood is wearing.