You’ll Find the Best Clothes on Amazon with This Simple Trick

Amazon sells just about everything you can imagine. But if we're being honest, there's also a lot of junk on there. Maybe the word junk sounds a little harsh. After all, one man's junk...you know the rest. But seriously, I've actually found some pretty chic items on Amazon as of late. And now it's your turn to learn how to shop the mega retailer's website like a fashion expert, too.

First things first: If you're looking for a dress, don't just type in the word dress. That's a rookie mistake. In order to sift through all of the clutter on Amazon, you'll need to be specific, honey. So brush up on your fashion vocabulary and let the website's search engine know exactly what you're looking for.

Looking for a polished, structured dress that you can wear to work? Type in "sheath dress," and the results are spot-on filled with workwear-approved labels like Calvin Klein. How about a fancy bag to carry to that gala you've got coming up? The term "clutch" will deliver a broad range of bags—mostly casual—but typing in "minaudiere" will give you the fancy, jaw-dropping styles.

And my favorite little secret for finding the chicest fashion items: start on Shopbop.com. Yes, an entirely different website. Amazon purchased the stylish shopping destination back in 2006. And we've been obsessed because that's where you can shop all of the biggest brands, plus you can learn about emerging designers—like Stine Goya.

VIDEO: Is Amazon Prime Worth It?

Once you're on Shopbop, you can browse and click on curated categories—like Fashion Finds Under $200. Once you're there, find something you like. Then, check out everything the brand has to offer on Amazon. Amazon's algorithm will also throw in designers that are similar, so you'll get even more options to shop.