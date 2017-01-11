Break Out of Your Winter Wear Rut with This Super Chic Outfit

Shop the look: 1. Red Valentino coat, $1,995; farfetch.com 2. Lauren Conrad x Kohl's necklace, $14; kohls.com 3. Mango boots, $80 (originally $150); mango.com 4. See by Chloe bag, $460; bloomingdales.com 5. Alexander Wang jeans, $344; mytheresa.com 6. DKNY sweater, $258; dkny.com 7. UGG gloves, $110; ugg.com

Bad news: Winter’s still happening. Good news: Cozy clothes exist! If you’ve found yourself stuck with the cold-weather woes, let a plush sweater in a super-saturated hue liven things up. A pair of two-toned, light-wash denim nods to brighter days, while leather ankle booties keep it winter-friendly. Add just the teeniest hint of glimmer with a pendant necklace and a crossbody bag featuring gold hardware. Hang in there, winter will be over in no time.