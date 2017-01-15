4 Hacks for Tailored-looking Outfits (Without an Actual Tailor)

We’re nearly two weeks into 2017, so it’s past time to finish those errands you've been avoiding—like dropping off your less well-fitting clothes off at the tailor. We’re all guilty of dragging our feet on this chore, (we've been known to drive around with such clothes in the trunk of our cars for months on end), which for whatever reason feels especially Sisyphean. But fear not! We’ve found four smart solutions to address your alteration needs that don't require leaving the house—or shelling out for the tailor. Scroll down for the answer to your fit-to-perfection prayers.