4 Hacks for Tailored-looking Outfits (Without an Actual Tailor)

Edward Berthelot/Getty
Lashauna Williams
Jan 14, 2017 @ 7:30 pm

We’re nearly two weeks into 2017, so it’s past time to finish those errands you've been avoiding—like dropping off your less well-fitting clothes off at the tailor. We’re all guilty of dragging our feet on this chore, (we've been known to drive around with such clothes in the trunk of our cars for months on end), which for whatever reason feels especially Sisyphean. But fear not! We’ve found four smart solutions to address your alteration needs that don't require leaving the house—or shelling out for the tailor. Scroll down for the answer to your fit-to-perfection prayers.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Adjust Your Sleeves

Whether your sleeves are too long or you just want an of-the-moment sleeve length for the night, ArmBand-Its ($20/4; armband-its-2.myshopify.com) are your solution. These stretchy bracelet-like bands slip over your sleeve and under the extra fabric so you can shorten your sleeves just a tad or create instant quarter-length sleeves.

Daya by Zendaya available at dayabyzendaya.com $56 (originally $68) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

Hem Your Pants

Streamline the look of your pants by adjusting the length so it’s ideal for your height. Nippies by Bristols Six has created Hem Tape ($12; amazon.com), double-sided tape that allows you to tailor your pants for flats, stilettos, and everything in between.

NYDJ available at nydj.com $134 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction

How many times have you found a top that’s perfect except for a plunging neckline that’s just a little too plunging? No need to have a tailor stitch it up when you can use Singer QuickFix Tape Strips ($4/40; target.com). They work great on tricky necklines that need to be tamed.

Stylestalker available at stylestalker.com $189 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

Tighten Your Waistband

Gaping waistband? Enter the Hip Hugger from Hollywood Fashion Secrets ($11; hollywoodfashionsecrets.com), a small adjustable belt (think of a single-strap suspender) that attaches to two belt loops so you can tighten the circumference of your waistband and get just the right fit.

Zara available at zara.com $26 (originally $100) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!