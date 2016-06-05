How to Layer Summer's Best Pieces

Think layering is only limited to winter? Think again. Try sporting a simple tee underneath some of your favorite summer staples to create a whole new look. Such as: a gingham mini dress is transformed with the addition of a t-shirt—the everyday basic lends a cool girl vibe and wards off chilly evening temps. Reimagine your frock as a tunic and wear it with a pair of cropped kick flare pants. The on-trend bottoms add interest and offers an alternative to a warm weather uniform of dresses. Finally, throw on a few ladylike accessories, like a red ankle strap pump and bow-accented woven bag, to offset the otherwise effortless look. You may already own many of these pieces, but if not, shop the must-haves below.