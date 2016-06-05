How to Layer Summer's Best Pieces

Christian Vierig/WireImage
Mia Solkin
Jun 05, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

Think layering is only limited to winter? Think again. Try sporting a simple tee underneath some of your favorite summer staples to create a whole new look. Such as: a gingham mini dress is transformed with the addition of a t-shirt—the everyday basic lends a cool girl vibe and wards off chilly evening temps. Reimagine your frock as a tunic and wear it with a pair of cropped kick flare pants. The on-trend bottoms add interest and offers an alternative to a warm weather uniform of dresses. Finally, throw on a few ladylike accessories, like a red ankle strap pump and bow-accented woven bag, to offset the otherwise effortless look. You may already own many of these pieces, but if not, shop the must-haves below.

 

1 of 6

Topshop Dress

Topshop available at Topshop.com $68 SHOP NOW
2 of 6

Asos Sunglasses

ASOS available at Asos.com $17 SHOP NOW
3 of 6

Wilfred Shirt

Wilfred available at Aritzia.com $40 (originally $45) SHOP NOW
4 of 6

Talbots Bag

Talbots available at Talbots.com $90 SHOP NOW
5 of 6

Ness Shoes  

Ness available at Whistles.com $300 SHOP NOW
6 of 6

VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM Jeans

Victoria Beckham available at Net-a-Porter.com $375 SHOP NOW

