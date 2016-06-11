How to Layer a Slip Dress With a T-Shirt

Christian Vierig/WireImage
Mia Solkin
Jun 11, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

We've waxed on about the piece of the season: the slip dress. The '90s mainstay, once favored by Kate Moss, is back with a venegance, and we're loving this lingerie-inspired body-skimming style. Still, sometimes we want to temper the dress's inherent sexiness, and the easiest way to do that is through layering. No, we aren't talking about throwing on a chunky cardigan and hiding the frock's alluring shape; instead, we like the idea of layering a thin t-shirt underneath for a slightly sportier (and more office-appropriate) vibe. Continue the althetic feel with a cool backpack slung over one shoulder instead of a bag, and throw on dark shades for instant "it" girl status. Still worried about potential chilly temps or, perhaps, an extra conservative co-worker? Grab a bleached jean jacket and carry it nonchalantly in one hand. It will look like an after-thought, but we'll know it was all part of your sartorial plan.

1 of 5 Courtesy

L'Agence Jacket 

2 of 5 Courtesy

321 Dress

3 of 5 Courtesy

Kenzo Backpack

4 of 5 Courtesy

Vince T-Shirt

5 of 5 Courtesy

Self-Portrait 

