Four Simple Ways to Layer Your Go-To Knit Sweater for Fall 

Oct 10, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

Here is a little guide to make that one cashmere sweater worth the extra splurge. We are showing you four ways to layer your sweater to make it look completely different and perfect for all occasions.

Layer it over a thin turtleneck or button-down for a casual look or underneath a dress to make your look winter-ready. Try this with your favorite sweater and you will be able to get the most out of your pricey fall purchase! Scroll down to see how to style your go-to pullover. 

Layer Under a Jumpsuit

Make your jumpsuit winter-approved by layering if over your favorite sweater.

Shop the look: Tibi jumpsuit, $450; fwrd.com. J.Crew sweater, $98; jcrew.com.

Layer Over a Button Down

For a simple work-ready look, wear your sweater over a button-down. A printed option will make for a really fun combo.

Shop the look: Asceno top, $210; asceno.com. J.Crew sweater, $98; jcrew.com.

 

Layer Over a Maxi Dress

Pairing your sweater with a maxi dress will not only be another way to style your sweater, but it will also be a great way to wear your spring dresses in the colder weather.

Shop the look: Zara dress, $50; zara.com. J.Crew sweater, $98; jcrew.com.

 

Layer Over a Turtleneck

Layer your sweater over a printed turtleneck for a casual weekend outfit with jeans and boots.

Shop the look: Joseph turtleneck $315; farfetch.com. J.Crew sweater, $98; jcrew.com.

 

